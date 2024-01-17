Upcoming Dance Theater Performance Inspired by L.A. Culture & The Power of Connection

Marianna Varviani, Founder and Artistic Director of Selcouth, Is the Veteran Choreographer Behind the Performance
By Zach Armstrong
This Friday and Saturday, Selcouth Dance Theater Company (Selcouth) will present MARK at Santa Monica’s performing arts center Highways.
Influenced by street dance styles along with gestures that emulate L.A. culture, the performance focuses on the power of connection and the limitations that we bring on ourselves. As stated on an event post, “Our choices leave marks, setting a whole series of actions into motion. What MARKs do we carry? What MARKs do we leave behind?” Three main dancers are the core of its structure: Chris Andrews, Maya Peterson, and Tyler Law.
Marianna Varviani, founder and Artistic Director of Selcouth, is the veteran choreographer behind the performance. Raised in Greece, Varviani implements a global worldview into her work that is inspired by the people, history and culture of her travels.
The performance will be followed by a Q&A facilitated by Tula B. Strong.
Co-creators: Tyler Law, Maya Peterson, Kai Toles
Main Collaborators, Performers & Rehearsal Directors: Tyler Law, Maya Peterson
Local Performers: Anna Simonova, Ariana Chavez, McKenzie Barkdull, Mason Lee, Sophia Fan Lin
Original Music Composition: Yvonne Yifeng Yuan
Creative Assistant: Berfin Ataman
Production Assistant: Vivi Le
Graphic Artist: Ainsleigh Douglas
Produced by: SELCOUTH
Co-Produced by: Culture Flow Projects
The performance is taking place at 1651 18th St, Santa Monica, CA. For tickets and more information, go to https://www.highwaysperformance.org/events/marianna-varviani-selcouth-mark-2024-01-19-20-30.