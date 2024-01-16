January 17, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Fiber Optic Installation Along Washington Blvd

5G Wiring Installed Below Ground Has Venetians Curious

 By Nick Antonicello  

For the last several weeks VERIZON has been installing underground fiber optic tubing with a 5G upgrade on Washington Blvd west of Lincoln and just blocks from the beach. 

Fiber optic internet is a data connection carried by a cable filled with thin glass or plastic fibers. Data travels through them as beams of light pulsed in a pattern. Fiber optic internet speeds are about 20 times faster than regular cable at 1 Gbps.

The work will continue Monday thru Friday from 9AM to 3PM for at least through the end of January. 

The image here was the cable installation at Clune and Washington on Friday, January 12th

Nick Antonicello is a 31-year resident of Venice and covers community happenings and events. Have a take or a tip? Contact him at snantoni@mindspring.com

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Resiliency Committee Focuses on Emergency Disaster Strategies for the Community

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

Chairman Keith Harrison Leads Venice When It Comes to Emergency Management Coordination With Our Public Safety Partners By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Metro Train Crashes Into Passenger Car at Downtown Intersection

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

Officials are currently reviewing footage of the accident By Zach Armstrong A Metro train crashed into a vehicle near the...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Garbage Clogs South Venice Blvd. Worse Than Ever

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

First Lutheran Church at 815 Mission has been invaded by permanent RV’s & campers with no help in sight. By...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: New Committee Presents “Draft” Preference Survey for Venice Community Plan

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

CP/LCP offers aggressive schedule of neighborhood meetings between January 24th and March 10th By Nick Antonicello  The newly formed Ad...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Beach-Adjacent Mobile Home Going for Under Half a Million

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

The interior showcases recent upgrades like a convenient breakfast bar Indulge in coastal living with this turnkey 1-bedroom, 1-bath home,...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

NBA Star Finds Buyer for Multi-Million Dollar Venice Property

January 14, 2024

Read more
January 14, 2024

Indoor amenities include an amangiri-inspired pool and a home theater.  By Zach Armstrong For a price of $7.65 million, Phoenix...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Four-Bedroom Home with Wooden Exterior Lists for Under $3M

January 14, 2024

Read more
January 14, 2024

The spa-like bathroom features a stand-alone tub, dual shower, and pebble stone flooring Going for $2.9 million, this Mar Vista...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Santa Monica Seeks Developer for Civic Revitalization

January 12, 2024

Read more
January 12, 2024

The City Is Interested In Entities With a History of Renovating Historic Structures By Zach Armstrong The city of Santa...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Meaningful Progress When It Comes to Encampments In 2024?

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

Will the LAHSA 2024 Homeless Count Indicate a Decrease Year over Year for Venice? By Nick Antonicello  The issue of...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: C&O Tented For Termites

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

Popular Washington Blvd Restaurant tented as of Wednesday  By Nick Antonicello  In what is one of the largest tented fumigations...

Photo: Instagram: @dcberan
Dining, News

In Upcoming Santa Monica Dining Concept, Chefs Will Present Dishes

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

The Restaurant is Set to Feature Up To 15 Courses According to a report from What Now Los Angeles, renowned...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Kids Cooking Classes Coming to Mar Vista Farmers Market

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Led by vegan chef Acooba Scott Cooking Kids takes place on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10 a.m....

Photo: Instagram: @ourplace
Dining, News

Dry January Event + Discussion Coming to Our Place

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Anticipate an array of refreshing drinks, accompanied by light bites and complimentary goodie bags Experience the ultimate Dry January celebration...

Photo: Smitey
News, upbeat

Mother & Daughter Team Up to Launch Clothing Line Tailored For Small Women

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

The Mother’s Psychological Clinic, Dr. Linda Haack Ph.D, is Still Active in Malibu By Zach Armstrong Standing at 4’ 9”,...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

MLK Jr. Westside Coalition to Hold 39th Annual Celebration

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Additional Events Include a Harry Belafonte Tribute, an MLK Freedom Celebration and a Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra Concert The Rev....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR