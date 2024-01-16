Venice Shorts: Fiber Optic Installation Along Washington Blvd

5G Wiring Installed Below Ground Has Venetians Curious

By Nick Antonicello

For the last several weeks VERIZON has been installing underground fiber optic tubing with a 5G upgrade on Washington Blvd west of Lincoln and just blocks from the beach.

Fiber optic internet is a data connection carried by a cable filled with thin glass or plastic fibers. Data travels through them as beams of light pulsed in a pattern. Fiber optic internet speeds are about 20 times faster than regular cable at 1 Gbps.

The work will continue Monday thru Friday from 9AM to 3PM for at least through the end of January.

The image here was the cable installation at Clune and Washington on Friday, January 12th.

Nick Antonicello is a 31-year resident of Venice and covers community happenings and events. Have a take or a tip? Contact him at snantoni@mindspring.com