Venice Shorts: Garbage Clogs South Venice Blvd. Worse Than Ever

First Lutheran Church at 815 Mission has been invaded by permanent RV’s & campers with no help in sight.

By Nick Antonicello

Just when you thought it was safe to use the sidewalk at 815 South Venice Boulevard, the RV encampment is worse than ever before!

The site along South Venice Boulevard is dangerous and locals are angry and fed up.

For the mission revival architecture of the First Lutheran Church founded in 1944 looks more like the Alamo under siege as at least five RV’S are parked consecutively with garbage strewn across the sidewalk that separates the street from the building.

The images posted here were taken on Friday afternoon on January 5th.

This is the second time revisiting this RV encampment and the conditions are deteriorating at a rapid pace as there is no pedestrian access on the sidewalk as furniture, bike parts and other items have filled the street along with the stench of human feces and urine.

Drug use and a total disregard for the neighborhood is also obvious and out-of-control!

For the sidewalk has become an outdoor storage facility as I watched locals cross the street to avoid this dangerous and highly volatile situation.

Area residents are exhausted by the conditions as local city officials and the office of LA Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) are well aware of the situation and the conditions that exist.

Several residents have reached out seeking immediate relief, but is help on the way?

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the conditions here as well as other active RV encampments that have taken this neighborhood by storm.

CD-11 Venice Deputy Sean Silva can be reached via e-mail at sean.silva@lacity.org should you need a direct contact in the Councilwoman’s office.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers and monitors the homeless encampment crisis. A member of the Oceanfront Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council, the writer can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com