January 16, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Garbage Clogs South Venice Blvd. Worse Than Ever

First Lutheran Church at 815 Mission has been invaded by permanent RV’s & campers with no help in sight.

By Nick Antonicello 

Just when you thought it was safe to use the sidewalk at 815 South Venice Boulevard, the RV encampment is worse than ever before!

The site along South Venice Boulevard is dangerous and locals are angry and fed up. 

For the mission revival architecture of the First Lutheran Church founded in 1944 looks more like the Alamo under siege as at least five RV’S are parked consecutively with garbage strewn across the sidewalk that separates the street from the building. 

The images posted here were taken on Friday afternoon on January 5th

This is the second time revisiting this RV encampment and the conditions are deteriorating at a rapid pace as there is no pedestrian access on the sidewalk as furniture, bike parts and other items have filled the street along with the stench of human feces and urine. 

Drug use and a total disregard for the neighborhood is also obvious and out-of-control!

For the sidewalk has become an outdoor storage facility as I watched locals cross the street to avoid this dangerous and highly volatile situation. 

Area residents are exhausted by the conditions as local city officials and the office of LA Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) are well aware of the situation and the conditions that exist. 

Several residents have reached out seeking immediate relief, but is help on the way? 

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the conditions here as well as other active RV encampments that have taken this neighborhood by storm. 

CD-11 Venice Deputy Sean Silva can be reached via e-mail at sean.silva@lacity.org should you need a direct contact in the Councilwoman’s office. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers and monitors the homeless encampment crisis. A member of the Oceanfront Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council, the writer can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: New Committee Presents “Draft” Preference Survey for Venice Community Plan

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

CP/LCP offers aggressive schedule of neighborhood meetings between January 24th and March 10th By Nick Antonicello  The newly formed Ad...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Beach-Adjacent Mobile Home Going for Under Half a Million

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

The interior showcases recent upgrades like a convenient breakfast bar Indulge in coastal living with this turnkey 1-bedroom, 1-bath home,...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

NBA Star Finds Buyer for Multi-Million Dollar Venice Property

January 14, 2024

Read more
January 14, 2024

Indoor amenities include an amangiri-inspired pool and a home theater.  By Zach Armstrong For a price of $7.65 million, Phoenix...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Four-Bedroom Home with Wooden Exterior Lists for Under $3M

January 14, 2024

Read more
January 14, 2024

The spa-like bathroom features a stand-alone tub, dual shower, and pebble stone flooring Going for $2.9 million, this Mar Vista...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Santa Monica Seeks Developer for Civic Revitalization

January 12, 2024

Read more
January 12, 2024

The City Is Interested In Entities With a History of Renovating Historic Structures By Zach Armstrong The city of Santa...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Meaningful Progress When It Comes to Encampments In 2024?

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

Will the LAHSA 2024 Homeless Count Indicate a Decrease Year over Year for Venice? By Nick Antonicello  The issue of...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: C&O Tented For Termites

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

Popular Washington Blvd Restaurant tented as of Wednesday  By Nick Antonicello  In what is one of the largest tented fumigations...

Photo: Instagram: @dcberan
Dining, News

In Upcoming Santa Monica Dining Concept, Chefs Will Present Dishes

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

The Restaurant is Set to Feature Up To 15 Courses According to a report from What Now Los Angeles, renowned...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Kids Cooking Classes Coming to Mar Vista Farmers Market

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Led by vegan chef Acooba Scott Cooking Kids takes place on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10 a.m....

Photo: Instagram: @ourplace
Dining, News

Dry January Event + Discussion Coming to Our Place

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Anticipate an array of refreshing drinks, accompanied by light bites and complimentary goodie bags Experience the ultimate Dry January celebration...

Photo: Smitey
News, upbeat

Mother & Daughter Team Up to Launch Clothing Line Tailored For Small Women

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

The Mother’s Psychological Clinic, Dr. Linda Haack Ph.D, is Still Active in Malibu By Zach Armstrong Standing at 4’ 9”,...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

MLK Jr. Westside Coalition to Hold 39th Annual Celebration

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Additional Events Include a Harry Belafonte Tribute, an MLK Freedom Celebration and a Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra Concert The Rev....

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

International Poetry Journal to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in Venice

January 9, 2024

Read more
January 9, 2024

Editor-In-Chief Sandra Alcosser Will Host the Evening Event, Reading Alongside Contributors to the Latest Issue The Poetry International literary journal...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Rules & Selections Committee Seeks Stakeholder Input This Saturday

January 9, 2024

Read more
January 9, 2024

Standing Committee Examines Election Procedures and Processes for VNC By Nick Antonicello The Rules & Selections Committee of the Venice...
Hard, Video

(Video) Town Clock Installed in Pacific Palisades

January 8, 2024

Read more
January 8, 2024

Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold @yovenicenews Palisades now has a town clock. #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR