January 15, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Beach-Adjacent Mobile Home Going for Under Half a Million

The interior showcases recent upgrades like a convenient breakfast bar

Indulge in coastal living with this turnkey 1-bedroom, 1-bath home, 2017-built mobile home along the Pacific Coast Highway. 

Recently enhanced with fresh paint and carpet, this charming residence beckons with its proximity to Will Rogers State Beach along with its private patio. 

The interior, bathed in natural light, showcases recent upgrades like a convenient breakfast bar, transforming the home into a cozy retreat. Embrace an active lifestyle with nearby paved bike paths, scenic walking trails, and world-class California surfing, all complemented by numerous dog-friendly walking areas.

Scott Lander of Compass is the listing agent. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/16321-pacific-coast-highway-unit-118-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1484952412717578521/ .

in News, Real Estate
