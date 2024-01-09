January 10, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

International Poetry Journal to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in Venice

Editor-In-Chief Sandra Alcosser Will Host the Evening Event, Reading Alongside Contributors to the Latest Issue

The Poetry International literary journal will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a reading at Venice, CA’s A’s Beyond Baroque Arts Center at 681 Venice Blvd on Friday, Jan. 26. Commemorating the anniversary with its Issue 27/28, a diverse selection of new work is featured from Kevin Prufer, along with newly translated pieces showcased in both English and their original languages. 

Editor-In-Chief Sandra Alcosser will host the evening event, reading alongside Mariano Zaro and Sarah Maclay, both contributors to the latest issue, in a celebration of Poetry International’s enduring legacy. Copies of the literary journal will be available at the reading. Doors open at 7:30 PM, followed by readings at 8:00 PM.

Sandra Alcosser’s poetry has appeared in esteemed publications such as The New Yorker, The New York Times, and the Pushcart Prize Anthology. She has received two individual artist fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts. Her books of poetry, including “A FISH TO FEED ALL HUNGER” and “EXCEPT BY NATURE,” received accolades from the National Poetry Series, the Academy of American Poets, the Larry Levis Award, and the William Stafford Award for Poetry.

Sarah Maclay, a poet and essayist, has authored “Nightfall Marginalia,” her fifth poetry collection. Her works have been honored with awards such as the Tampa Review Prize for Poetry and a Pushcart Special Mention. Maclay’s poems and essays have been published in numerous reputable outlets including APR, Ploughshares, and The Writer’s Chronicle.

Mariano Zaro, a prolific poet, has written six books, most recently “Decoding Sparrows,” a finalist for the Housatonic Book Award. His poems and short stories have appeared in anthologies and literary journals in Spain, Mexico, and the United States. Zaro is also a translator and a Spanish professor at Rio Hondo Community College in Whittier, California. His translations include works by Tony Barnstone and Sholé Wolpé. 

For tickets and more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-25-years-of-poetry-international-tickets-790507528297?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Rules & Selections Committee Seeks Stakeholder Input This Saturday

January 9, 2024

Read more
January 9, 2024

Standing Committee Examines Election Procedures and Processes for VNC By Nick Antonicello The Rules & Selections Committee of the Venice...

Photo: Citizen App
Hard, News

Sailboat Washes Up on Playa del Rey Beach

January 8, 2024

Read more
January 8, 2024

The Words “Holy Ghost” Are Written on Its Stern By Zach Armstrong A video posted on Citizen App, as also...

Photo: VNC
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Ad Hoc Committee to Review LA Community Plan in Upcoming Meeting

January 8, 2024

Read more
January 8, 2024

Initial meeting this Wednesday at the Venice Library, VNC’s LUPC Committee now authorized to meet again. By Nick Antonicello  The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renovated Five-Bedroom Farmhouse Lists for $3.7M

January 7, 2024

Read more
January 7, 2024

Among its features are French oak herringbone floors, wood-clad interiors and exteriors and a steel roof.  In one of Santa...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Bedroom Silver Strand Home Lists for Nearly $2M

January 7, 2024

Read more
January 7, 2024

This custom-built house, dating back to 1983, offers abundant natural light In the coveted Silver Strand neighborhood of Marina Del...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Four-Bedroom Harbor Crossing Home Lists for Nearly $3M

January 7, 2024

Read more
January 7, 2024

Encompassing 3,586 square feet, this renovated dwelling features an open floor plan ideal for entertaining friends In an exclusive enclave...
Breaking News, Crime, News

Arrest Made in Shocking Blair Hills Sexual Assault: Culver City Police Apprehend Suspect

January 5, 2024

Read more
January 5, 2024

Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims Announced the Arrest This Morning Breaking news: There has been an arrest in the...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Property Owner Arrested in Suspected Homicide of Tenant

January 5, 2024

Read more
January 5, 2024

The Suspect Attempted to Make the Resident Vacate the Property By Zach Armstrong A Santa Monica resident and landlord was arrested...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

420 Friendly Comedy Coming to Mar Vista

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

The Doors Open at 7 p.m. While the Show Starts at 8 p.m. By Zach Armstrong On the first fridays...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

These Are the Food Vendors Set Up at the Mar Vista Farmers Market

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

This is the selection of multicultural vendors at the weekly event. Starting in 1977, the Mar Vista Farmers Market offers...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

Upcoming Family Torah Study to Include Bagels

January 3, 2024

Read more
January 3, 2024

The 1.5 Hour Event is Taking Place at Open Temple By Zach Armstrong The Open Temple, located at 1422 Electric...
News, Video

(Video) Non-Electric Carousel by Local Artist Tells the Story of Venice

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

The “Venice Flying Carousel” by Robin Murez is the latest in her series. @yovenicenews This non-electric, handcrafted carousel tells the...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Mass Sediment Removal Set for Marina del Rey Harbor

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

The project is set to last five months  The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to commence the removal...

Photo: Sweet Lady Jane
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane Bakery Closes Permanently

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

Beloved Local Bakery Is No More After 35 Years  By Dolores Quintana Breaking news: Iconic bakery Sweet Lady Jane has...

Photo: bG Gallery
Hard, News

Gen. X Forever Closing Party Coming to Santa Monica

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

A group exhibition featuring artworks by Gen X artists, including the second solo show by Douglas Alvarez.  bG Gallery presents...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR