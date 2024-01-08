(Video) Town Clock Installed in Pacific Palisades

Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold
@yovenicenews Palisades now has a town clock. #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla #california #fyp ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold
@yovenicenews Palisades now has a town clock. #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla #california #fyp ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
January 8, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Words “Holy Ghost” Are Written on Its Stern By Zach Armstrong A video posted on Citizen App, as also...
January 8, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Initial meeting this Wednesday at the Venice Library, VNC’s LUPC Committee now authorized to meet again. By Nick Antonicello The...
January 5, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Suspect Attempted to Make the Resident Vacate the Property By Zach Armstrong A Santa Monica resident and landlord was arrested...
January 4, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
It Depicts His “Shush” Celebration and The Black Mamba Logo @yovenicenews A new mural on Venice Beach pays homage to...
January 4, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Doors Open at 7 p.m. While the Show Starts at 8 p.m. By Zach Armstrong On the first fridays...
January 3, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Shop Will Replace the Former Space of Vanilla Bake Shop @yovenicenews A Food Network judge is set to open...
The “Venice Flying Carousel” by Robin Murez is the latest in her series. @yovenicenews This non-electric, handcrafted carousel tells the...
The project is set to last five months The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to commence the removal...
A group exhibition featuring artworks by Gen X artists, including the second solo show by Douglas Alvarez. bG Gallery presents...
January 1, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The front unit has undergone recent remodeling, featuring stackable laundry and a substantial front yard. This Mid-Century triplex, situated mere...
December 28, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Offerings of Popbar Gelato and Sorbet on a Stick are Anticipated According to a report by What Now Los Angeles,...
December 28, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Nurses claim to be challenging actions they say could revoke future collective bargaining rights. Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital nurses...
December 27, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Victim Remained Conscious and Provided Details About the Assailant, a Person Known to Him On Christmas Eve around 11:26...
December 27, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
It Resulted from a Two-Car Collision As Patch.com reported, The Los Angeles Fire Department conducted an auto extrication operation on...
December 27, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Former OJ Simpson Prosecutor Sets His Sights on a Seat on L.A.’s Judicial Bench By Nick Antonicello When one mentions...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold @yovenicenews Palisades now has a town clock. #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...Read more
Among its features are French oak herringbone floors, wood-clad interiors and exteriors and a steel roof. In one of Santa...Read more