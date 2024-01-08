January 9, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Town Clock Installed in Pacific Palisades

Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold

@yovenicenews Palisades now has a town clock. #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla #california #fyp ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
in Hard, Video
Photo: Citizen App
Hard, News

Sailboat Washes Up on Playa del Rey Beach

January 8, 2024

January 8, 2024

The Words “Holy Ghost” Are Written on Its Stern By Zach Armstrong A video posted on Citizen App, as also...

Photo: VNC
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Ad Hoc Committee to Review LA Community Plan in Upcoming Meeting

January 8, 2024

January 8, 2024

Initial meeting this Wednesday at the Venice Library, VNC’s LUPC Committee now authorized to meet again. By Nick Antonicello  The...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Property Owner Arrested in Suspected Homicide of Tenant

January 5, 2024

January 5, 2024

The Suspect Attempted to Make the Resident Vacate the Property By Zach Armstrong A Santa Monica resident and landlord was arrested...
Hard, Video

(Video) Kobe Bryant Mural Unveiled on Ocean Front Walk

January 4, 2024

January 4, 2024

It Depicts His “Shush” Celebration and The Black Mamba Logo @yovenicenews A new mural on Venice Beach pays homage to...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

420 Friendly Comedy Coming to Mar Vista

January 4, 2024

January 4, 2024

The Doors Open at 7 p.m. While the Show Starts at 8 p.m. By Zach Armstrong On the first fridays...
Dining, Video

(Video) Bakery by Food Network Judge to Open Retail Space on Wilshire

January 3, 2024

January 3, 2024

The Shop Will Replace the Former Space of Vanilla Bake Shop @yovenicenews A Food Network judge is set to open...
News, Video

(Video) Non-Electric Carousel by Local Artist Tells the Story of Venice

January 2, 2024

January 2, 2024

The “Venice Flying Carousel” by Robin Murez is the latest in her series. @yovenicenews This non-electric, handcrafted carousel tells the...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Mass Sediment Removal Set for Marina del Rey Harbor

January 2, 2024

January 2, 2024

The project is set to last five months  The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to commence the removal...

Photo: bG Gallery
Hard, News

Gen. X Forever Closing Party Coming to Santa Monica

January 2, 2024

January 2, 2024

A group exhibition featuring artworks by Gen X artists, including the second solo show by Douglas Alvarez.  bG Gallery presents...

Photo: MLS.com
Hard, News

Mid-Century Triplex Lists for $2.2M

January 1, 2024

January 1, 2024

The front unit has undergone recent remodeling, featuring stackable laundry and a substantial front yard.  This Mid-Century triplex, situated mere...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Italian Café Set for Santa Monica Debut

December 28, 2023

December 28, 2023

Offerings of Popbar Gelato and Sorbet on a Stick are Anticipated According to a report by What Now Los Angeles,...

Photo: California Nurses Association/National Nurses United
Hard, News

Cedars-Sinai Nurses Go on Three-Day Strike in Marina del Rey

December 28, 2023

December 28, 2023 1

Nurses claim to be challenging actions they say could revoke future collective bargaining rights.  Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital nurses...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Attack on Christmas Eve Leads to Attempted Homicide Arrest

December 27, 2023

December 27, 2023

The Victim Remained Conscious and Provided Details About the Assailant, a Person Known to Him On Christmas Eve around 11:26...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

LAFD Rescues Mar Vista Driver from Overturned Vehicle

December 27, 2023

December 27, 2023 1

It Resulted from a Two-Car Collision As Patch.com reported, The Los Angeles Fire Department conducted an auto extrication operation on...

Photo: Christopher Darden
Hard, News

The Yo! Venice Campaign 2024 Interview: Christopher Darden for L.A. County Judge

December 27, 2023

December 27, 2023

Former OJ Simpson Prosecutor Sets His Sights on a Seat on L.A.’s Judicial Bench By Nick Antonicello When one mentions...

