January 9, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: VNC

Venice Shorts: Ad Hoc Committee to Review LA Community Plan in Upcoming Meeting

Initial meeting this Wednesday at the Venice Library, VNC’s LUPC Committee now authorized to meet again.

By Nick Antonicello 

The newly established Venice Community Plan Ad Hoc committee is scheduled to meet this Wednesday, December 10th beginning at 6Pm at the Free Public Library and adjourning AT 7:45 PM. 

The Library closes at 8 PM. 

The purpose of an Ad Hoc Committee is to review or examine a particular issue in a stated time line. 

Ad Hoc is derived from Latin meaning “for this,” or “for this situation.” 

This committee is serving a special or immediate purpose. 

The mission of the Venice Community Plan (VCP)/Local Coastal Program (LCP) Ad HocCommittee is for the Neighborhood Council to provide the City recommendations, on behalf
of Venice neighborhoods, in the updating of the VCP, which includes all of Venice, and the LCP, which includes only the Coastal Zone of Venice. The committee will review documents
prepared thus far, outreach to and obtain input from the public, coordinate as necessary with other communities, and prepare recommendations derived from these efforts to the
Venice Neighborhood Council board.

The letter attached was distributed to the community over the weekend and Naomi Nightingale will serve as chair. 

Other committee members include former LUPC chairs Alix Gucovsky and Robin Rudisill, VNC Secretary Tima Bell, LUPC members Mark Mack and Richard Stanger, Edward Ferrer, former VNC Homelessness Committee chair Frank Murphy and Steve Williams another member of the current LUPC standing committee. 

The deliberations of the VNC’s Land Use & Planning Committee were temporarily suspended in late 2023, but according to Gibson Nyambura, Director of Innovation for EMPOWER LA, that standing committee is now authorized to meet again. 

This particular Ad Hoc Committee was also initially prevented from meeting until issues of conflicts of interest were investigated and reviewed. 

That review has taken place and both committees can now conduct business once again. 

For more information about this committee or the Venice Neighborhood Council, visit them online at www.venicenc.org

Nick Antonicello is a 31-year resident of Venice and covers the deliberations of the Neighborhood Council and all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
