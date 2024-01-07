Three-Bedroom Silver Strand Home Lists for Nearly $2M

This custom-built house, dating back to 1983, offers abundant natural light

In the coveted Silver Strand neighborhood of Marina Del Rey, 129 Reef Mall introduces a 4,148-square-foot residence nestled on a 2,899-square-foot lot.

This custom-built house, dating back to 1983 and maintained by a sole owner, boasts 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, offering abundant natural light curated through well-placed windows.

Enhanced by multiple outdoor patios and a rooftop deck, the home provides ample spaces to relish the sunlight and soak in tranquil views. Furthermore, the property presents an opportunity for a rental unit on the lower level, designed to minimally impact the overall living experience of the house. Complementing the residence is a two-car garage with convenient direct access.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/129-Reef-Mall_Marina-Del-Rey_CA_90292_M16069-34087?from=srp-list-card.