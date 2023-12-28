Italian Café Set for Santa Monica Debut

Offerings of Popbar Gelato and Sorbet on a Stick are Anticipated

According to a report by What Now Los Angeles, Coffee with Crème & Sugar is scheduled to debut in Santa Monica in early January.

The forthcoming café aims to provide espresso and coffee beverages, fair trade tea, alongside offerings of Popbar gelato and sorbet on a stick, and assorted confectioneries, according to the report.

Owner Joe McCain shared with What Now Los Angeles that as a coffee enthusiast and a visitor of Italy, he felt inspired to introduce Italian espresso to the U.S. in a novel way. He added “Our menu will prominently feature coffee, with ‘crème’ showcasing our daily selection of gelato sourced from Popbar. Additionally, we plan to collaborate with local bakeries to offer an array of delectable treats,”