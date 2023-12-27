Kanye West’s Unfinished Malibu Beach House Hits Market at $53M

West Intended to Remove Windows and Electricity, Aiming to Transform the Space Into a “Bomb Shelter”

Kanye West, also known as Ye, caused a stir in 2021 when he acquired a Malibu beach house designed by esteemed architect Tadao Ando for $57.25 million, then proceeded to undertake extensive renovations, stripping the structure of various features, including windows, doors, electrical systems, and distinctive interior finishes envisioned by the architect. However, the renovations were left incomplete.

Recently, West has made headlines once more by putting the unfinished, stripped-down property back on the market for $53 million, posted Realtor.com. Reports indicate West’s intention to remove windows and electricity, aiming to transform the space into a “bomb shelter” by installing large generators inside, as per TMZ.

Furthermore, the remodel contractor and caretaker of the residence have filed a lawsuit against West, alleging labor code violations, according to Page Six.

Photos in the Oppenheim listing display the beachfront structure in its pre-West ownership state, while images on Robb Report reveal the current exterior condition: an exposed concrete shell, weathered by the elements, with rusty and corroded railings and metal trim.

Though sandwiched between other residences of lesser reported value, West secured the property at a relatively advantageous price, initially listed at $75 million due to its association with Ando.

Renowned architect Tadao Ando, aged 82, received the prestigious Pritzker Prize in 1995 and has created architectural masterpieces for investors, philanthropists, and celebrities, including West’s former spouse, Kim Kardashian. Beyoncé and JAY Z also purchased an Ando-designed beachfront mansion in Malibu for approximately $200 million. Approximately 20 known Ando-designed residences exist in the U.S.

Ando is acclaimed for minimalist designs and the use of “smooth-as-silk” reinforced concrete. West’s mansion, in its rudimentary form, boasts 1,200 tons of concrete, 200 tons of steel reinforcement, and 12 substantial pylons extending more than 60 feet into the sand.

The original executive architect and general contractor for the home was the renowned architecture firm Marmol Radziner. The property spans 4,000 square feet indoors and approximately 1,500 square feet of outdoor decks, featuring four bedrooms and five bathrooms.