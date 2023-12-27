Annual Polar Bear Plunge Coming to Annenberg Community Beach House

Attendees Can Opt to Merely Dip Their Toes, Take a Brisk Plunge, or Venture for a 300-Yard Swim Around the Buoy

The anticipated annual Polar Bear Plunge is set to take place on Saturday, January 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Annenberg Community Beach House, heralding the commencement of a fresh year with an invigorating dip into the Pacific Ocean. This event has become a longstanding tradition, mirroring the longstanding global tradition of cold-water, adrenaline-infused swims observed across the ages.

The Polar Bear Plunge is an all-inclusive affair, welcoming participants of all ages and abilities. Attendees can opt to merely dip their toes, take a brisk plunge, or venture for a 300-yard swim around the buoy. Expressive swimwear is encouraged to add to the festive atmosphere. Post-ocean immersion, event-goers can shift to the historic heated pool for a swim, warm up with hot chocolate, or snap a selfie with the event’s own mascot, Pat the Polar Bear. For those opting out of the ocean plunge, the heated pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event registration covers entry to the Beach House pool, access to hot showers, and complimentary hot chocolate on the pool deck, with standard pool regulations in effect. Children under eight years old and under four feet tall must be accompanied by an adult in the pool at all times.

Registration is available online, with admission priced at $10 for adults, $5 for senior adults aged 60 and above, and $4 for youth ages 1-17. On-site registration will be offered, but availability may be limited on the event day.

Schedule of Events:

10 a.m. – Check-in at guest services and proceed to the shoreline. Pool is open.

10:15 a.m. – Commencement of Polar Bear Plunge starting with youth, followed by adults, and concluding with a 300-yard buoy swim.

2 p.m. – Conclusion of the event.

For additional information, visit annenbergbeachhouse.com, contact (310) 458-4904, or email beach.house@santamonica.gov.