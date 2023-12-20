Village Pop-Up Showcases Sustainable Fashion and Women Empowerment

The limited-time pop-up store offers a curated selection of knitwear pieces

Palisadians can check out the Kilte Pop-Up, running through Dec. 31, and discover their machine-washable cashmere and exquisite designs crafted from sustainable materials, including biodegradable wool and organic cashmere.

The limited-time pop-up store offers a curated selection of knitwear pieces to enhance any wardrobe.

Founded with the goal of providing flexible work alternatives for women in the retail industry, Kilte’s entire workforce, spanning production, design, and marketing, comprises women who transitioned from full-time careers to motherhood. Each style within Kilte’s collections is dedicated to these women, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to promote flexible work opportunities for females.