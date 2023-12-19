Venice Shorts: Flower Avenue is Back and Open For Business

If Flower can be rehabilitated, the encampment and RV dilemma can be overcome!

By Nick Antonicello

In 2023 Flower Avenue has experienced the up’s and downs of street encampments and through a collaborative effort between numerous private and public partnerships, the scourge has ended and residents and businesses have reclaimed this stretch of the street that was hostage to high crime and drugs for years!

For CD-11 in cooperation with Ghost Town Security (who we interviewed last week) along with Great Outdoor have transformed ghetto conditions into a vibrant and clean venue now open for business!

For this year-long process took patience, overcame setbacks and back slides, and eventually won the battle to retake one of our streets here in Venice.

Good things can happen when people work together and don’t give-up.

Yo! Venice would like to thank the residents of Flower as well as ownership of the property pictured for keeping us updated and congratulations on the end result.

The pictures were supplied by Flower Avenue activist Daniel Liggett.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice who covers the encampment and vehicle crisis here in the community. Have an encampment on your street or block? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com