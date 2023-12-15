Federal Investigation Looks Into Anti-Semitic Discrimination at SMC

Students Supporting Israel alleges the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war was followed by their denial of registration

By Zach Armstrong

A federal investigation is underway as Santa Monica College faces accusations of civil rights infringement from a student organization in support of Israel.

CBS reported that the group Students Supporting Israel alleges the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war was followed by discrimination, denial of registration and offensive remarks suffered by the club.

Of particular concern is a situation where the Associated Students’ ICC initially failed to register the student organization as an official club.

Earlier this month, the Office of Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Education notified the school to respond to a complaint concerning the Associated Students’ Inter-Club Council (ICC) October meeting, SMC confirmed to Mirror Media Group.

Students Supporting Israel did not immediately respond to inquiry from Mirror Media Group.

A spokesperson for SMC said in an email that the College took “prompt” action on Oct. 20 and shared steps it took after the Associated Students’ ICC failed to install Students Supporting Israel at SMC (SSI-SMC) as a club.

“The college stands against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism.” the spokesperson’s email read. “Most recently, on Nov. 7, 2023 the SMC Board of Trustees passed a resolution in support of United Against Hate week which acknowledged the increases in anti-Semitism amid other ongoing acts of hate and discrimination against marginalized groups throughout the nation.”