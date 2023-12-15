December 15, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Federal Investigation Looks Into Anti-Semitic Discrimination at SMC

Students Supporting Israel alleges the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war was followed by their denial of registration

By Zach Armstrong

A federal investigation is underway as Santa Monica College faces accusations of civil rights infringement from a student organization in support of Israel. 

CBS reported that the group Students Supporting Israel alleges the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war was followed by discrimination, denial of registration and offensive remarks suffered by the club. 

Of particular concern is a situation where the Associated Students’ ICC initially failed to register the student organization as an official club. 

Earlier this month, the Office of Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Education notified the school to respond to a complaint concerning the Associated Students’ Inter-Club Council (ICC) October meeting, SMC confirmed to Mirror Media Group. 

Students Supporting Israel did not immediately respond to inquiry from Mirror Media Group. 

A spokesperson for SMC said in an email that the College took “prompt” action on Oct. 20 and shared steps it took after the Associated Students’ ICC failed to install Students Supporting Israel at SMC (SSI-SMC) as a club. 

“The college stands against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism.” the spokesperson’s email read. “Most recently, on Nov. 7, 2023 the SMC Board of Trustees passed a resolution in support of United Against Hate week which acknowledged the increases in anti-Semitism amid other ongoing acts of hate and discrimination against marginalized groups throughout the nation.”

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Massive Fire Damages Westside Yacht Club, Firefighters Injured

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

The club was built in 1967 after being relocated from Wilmington Harbor By Zach Armstrong A massive fire destroyed parts...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: No Rules for RVs, But the Rules Apply For Everyone Else?

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Locals exhausted by the lack of parking enforcement of RV’s that seems to be an everyday occurrence! By Nick Antonicello ...
News, Video

(Video) Ohtani Merchandise Sells Out at Dodgers Clubhouse Store

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

The man is bound to be one of the franchise’s greatest after his landmark $700M contract.  @yovenicenews Fans rushed to...
Community, Culture, Dining, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Make sure to Check out Bobs Market for their wine selection this Holiday season

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Bobs Market in Santa Monica is known for only having the best selection and their wine game this Holiday season...

SALT
Dining, News

Christmas, New Year’s Specials Coming to SALT Restaurant & Bar

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

A seaside celebration will commence to ring in 2024 By Zach Armstrong SALT Restaurant & Bar, a high-end seaside eatery...

Instagram: @eatdrinkgreenleaf
Dining, News

Holiday Catering Available at Greenleaf

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

Diners can select from a range of Fall Cocktails, including The Bourbon Guidry Greenleaf presents its exclusive holiday menu through...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Ritualistic Hikes Come to Temescal Canyon Park

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

The event offers an opportunity for adults to journey through awe-inspiring landscapes, ancient trees, and tranquil waterfalls. Participants are invited...
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with 2 Los Angeles Locations

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Interview With Ghost Town Security Founder of Providing Venice With Protection Services

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Bobby Luna is a Venice Local Providing Services to Both Businesses and Residents By Nick Antonicello With a 50% increase...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) The BEST Holiday Shopping at Santa Monica Place – sneak peek!

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @yovenicenews With something for...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Accused Serial Killer Wins $700K Settlement with Santa Monica

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

The Suspect Was Behind the Killing of Three Homeless Men By Zach Armstrong The City of Santa Monica made a...
News, Video

(Video) Marina del Rey Boat Parade Highlight Recap

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

Festively decorated ships converged on the Marina for the annual event. @yovenicenews The Marina del Rey Boat Parade featured a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Woman Found Dead on Boat Possibly Connected to other Marina del Rey Fatality

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

One Fatality Was a Potential Overdose By Zach Armstrong An investigation is underway after, in two potentially related incidents, a...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Renowned Architect’s “Swan Song” on Market for Under $5M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Realtor.com Describes the Four-Bedroom Home as a Crowning Achievement of Pierre Koenig (1925 to 2004) The Schwartz House, a celebrated...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Boxing Legend Selling Eight-Bedroom Palisades Mansion for Nearly $40M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

The Property Recently Reduced in Price by 9% Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard persists in his quest to sell his...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR