The man is bound to be one of the franchise’s greatest after his landmark $700M contract.
(Video) Ohtani Merchandise Sells Out at Dodgers Clubhouse Store
Massive Fire Damages Westside Yacht Club, Firefighters Injured
December 14, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The club was built in 1967 after being relocated from Wilmington Harbor By Zach Armstrong A massive fire destroyed parts...
Venice Shorts: No Rules for RVs, But the Rules Apply For Everyone Else?
December 14, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Locals exhausted by the lack of parking enforcement of RV’s that seems to be an everyday occurrence! By Nick Antonicello ...
(Video) Make sure to Check out Bobs Market for their wine selection this Holiday season
December 14, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Bobs Market in Santa Monica is known for only having the best selection and their wine game this Holiday season...
Christmas, New Year’s Specials Coming to SALT Restaurant & Bar
December 13, 2023 Zach Armstrong
A seaside celebration will commence to ring in 2024 By Zach Armstrong SALT Restaurant & Bar, a high-end seaside eatery...
Holiday Catering Available at Greenleaf
Diners can select from a range of Fall Cocktails, including The Bourbon Guidry Greenleaf presents its exclusive holiday menu through...
Ritualistic Hikes Come to Temescal Canyon Park
The event offers an opportunity for adults to journey through awe-inspiring landscapes, ancient trees, and tranquil waterfalls. Participants are invited...
Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with 2 Los Angeles Locations
By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...
(Video) Sea Lions Seen Relaxing on Marina del Rey Docks
Marina del Rey has several spots to view the pinnipeds. @yovenicenews Sea Lions can be viewed at many Marina del...
Venice Shorts: Interview With Ghost Town Security Founder of Providing Venice With Protection Services
December 12, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Bobby Luna is a Venice Local Providing Services to Both Businesses and Residents By Nick Antonicello With a 50% increase...
(Video) The BEST Holiday Shopping at Santa Monica Place – sneak peek!
December 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @yovenicenews With something for...
Accused Serial Killer Wins $700K Settlement with Santa Monica
December 12, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Suspect Was Behind the Killing of Three Homeless Men By Zach Armstrong The City of Santa Monica made a...
(Video) Marina del Rey Boat Parade Highlight Recap
December 11, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Festively decorated ships converged on the Marina for the annual event. @yovenicenews The Marina del Rey Boat Parade featured a...
Woman Found Dead on Boat Possibly Connected to other Marina del Rey Fatality
December 11, 2023 Zach Armstrong
One Fatality Was a Potential Overdose By Zach Armstrong An investigation is underway after, in two potentially related incidents, a...
Renowned Architect’s “Swan Song” on Market for Under $5M
December 10, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Realtor.com Describes the Four-Bedroom Home as a Crowning Achievement of Pierre Koenig (1925 to 2004) The Schwartz House, a celebrated...
Boxing Legend Selling Eight-Bedroom Palisades Mansion for Nearly $40M
December 10, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Property Recently Reduced in Price by 9% Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard persists in his quest to sell his...
