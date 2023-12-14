December 15, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: No Rules for RVs, But the Rules Apply For Everyone Else?

Locals exhausted by the lack of parking enforcement of RV’s that seems to be an everyday occurrence!

By Nick Antonicello 

Why are there seemingly two sets of rules when it comes to parking citations here in Venice? 

Pictured are numerous examples of permanent vehicles parked all over Venice that apparently shelter homeless individuals who do not receive any parking or vehicular citations while residents are ticketed for the slightest of infractions!

Why are the rules for some and no rules for transients parking illegally? 

It’s a question that goes unacknowledged, ignored and swept under the rug as Venetians are expected to pay these rather expensive citations while others are seemingly above, or beyond the law!

Venice, long designated a containment zone for encampments and recreational vehicles that linger for weeks, months and in some cases years park without care or consequence, many dumping human excrement into street catch basins while taking whole portions of the sidewalk hostage to say nothing of the parking that is lost to the rest of the community!

Not only are these vehicles immune from being ticketed, but most have no tags, license plates, and other mandatory documentation necessary to operate on the road. 

While residents for the most part abide by the law and move their cars, why is this culture of non-conforming vehicles accepted as somehow, normal? 

And for those patting themselves on the back and taking victory laps for the so-called “progress” on the streets of Venice, take a second look!

There are more RV’s on the streets of Venice than ever before, and the count is well into the hundreds, and while many encampments have been relocated or cleared, this “two-steps forward, one-step back” approach doesn’t seem to be working and many resident have grown weary, throwing their collective hands in the air understanding  that as long as Venice is the host to such schemes as bridge housing and other permanent “solutions,” this neighborhood will continue to bear the brunt of the homeless population here in CD-11 while neighborhoods like Westchester and the Pacific Palisades are politically protected from the ravages of the homeless crisis!

It appears obvious to me that containing homelessness, encampments and RV’s is now part of the norm and ironically part of the apparent solution. 

Venetians are to be congratulated for being asked time and time again to shoulder a responsibility no other neighborhood in Los Angeles has been asked to do. 

For we don’t even know the data, as to how many homeless are on the streets and living in these vehicles. That is information LAHSA was supposed to share months ago, but still remains a mystery and a secret to the public! 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice covering the encampment and vehicle dwelling dilemma here in the neighborhood. Have an encampment issue on your street? Contact Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Massive Fire Damages Westside Yacht Club, Firefighters Injured

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

The club was built in 1967 after being relocated from Wilmington Harbor By Zach Armstrong A massive fire destroyed parts...
Community, Culture, Dining, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Make sure to Check out Bobs Market for their wine selection this Holiday season

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Bobs Market in Santa Monica is known for only having the best selection and their wine game this Holiday season...

SALT
Dining, News

Christmas, New Year’s Specials Coming to SALT Restaurant & Bar

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

A seaside celebration will commence to ring in 2024 By Zach Armstrong SALT Restaurant & Bar, a high-end seaside eatery...

Instagram: @eatdrinkgreenleaf
Dining, News

Holiday Catering Available at Greenleaf

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

Diners can select from a range of Fall Cocktails, including The Bourbon Guidry Greenleaf presents its exclusive holiday menu through...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Ritualistic Hikes Come to Temescal Canyon Park

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

The event offers an opportunity for adults to journey through awe-inspiring landscapes, ancient trees, and tranquil waterfalls. Participants are invited...
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with 2 Los Angeles Locations

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Interview With Ghost Town Security Founder of Providing Venice With Protection Services

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Bobby Luna is a Venice Local Providing Services to Both Businesses and Residents By Nick Antonicello With a 50% increase...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) The BEST Holiday Shopping at Santa Monica Place – sneak peek!

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @yovenicenews With something for...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Accused Serial Killer Wins $700K Settlement with Santa Monica

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

The Suspect Was Behind the Killing of Three Homeless Men By Zach Armstrong The City of Santa Monica made a...
News, Video

(Video) Marina del Rey Boat Parade Highlight Recap

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

Festively decorated ships converged on the Marina for the annual event. @yovenicenews The Marina del Rey Boat Parade featured a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Woman Found Dead on Boat Possibly Connected to other Marina del Rey Fatality

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

One Fatality Was a Potential Overdose By Zach Armstrong An investigation is underway after, in two potentially related incidents, a...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Renowned Architect’s “Swan Song” on Market for Under $5M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Realtor.com Describes the Four-Bedroom Home as a Crowning Achievement of Pierre Koenig (1925 to 2004) The Schwartz House, a celebrated...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Boxing Legend Selling Eight-Bedroom Palisades Mansion for Nearly $40M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

The Property Recently Reduced in Price by 9% Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard persists in his quest to sell his...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Under-Construction Mar Vista Home with Spa, Theater Lists for Nearly $7M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Rooftop Deck Presents Views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the Marina Nestled on a highly sought-after Mar Vista street,...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Rare Penthouse in Marina Arts District Goes for $1.5M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

The Unit Incorporates 100-Year-Old Reclaimed Brick An exceptional penthouse unit in the Marina Arts District showcases a distinctive opportunity for...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR