December 15, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Massive Fire Damages Westside Yacht Club, Firefighters Injured

The club was built in 1967 after being relocated from Wilmington Harbor

By Zach Armstrong

A massive fire destroyed parts of the California Yacht Club on Monday Dec. 11, resulting in two hospitalized firefighters. 

The extent of the damage in terms of cost and other losses was not disclosed. The firefighters were released from the hospital the following day while the fire remains under investigation, Fox 11 reported. 

Located at 4469 Admiralty Way, the club was built in 1967 after being relocated from Wilmington Harbor. 

CYT serves its membership with programs, events and facilities. Members can rent slips at the club, use its spa and heated pool, have a game of paddle tennis, indulge in its dining services and attend its many formal and informal social events. 

In an emailed statement from CYC Senior Vice President John Myers, he said the club will work with the fire department as they investigate the cause of the fire and hopes to have answers soon. He went on to say it is humbled by an outpour of love and support from the community. 

“Everyone at the California Yacht Club is devastated by the fire that took place at the structure of our historic club on Monday.” Myers said in his statement. “First and foremost, we want to extend our sincere thanks to the Los Angeles County Fire Department for their rapid response and intensive efforts to extinguish the fire. Our thoughts and prayers are with the two firefighters who were transported to the hospital.”

in Hard, News
