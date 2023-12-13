Ritualistic Hikes Come to Temescal Canyon Park

The event offers an opportunity for adults to journey through awe-inspiring landscapes, ancient trees, and tranquil waterfalls.

Participants are invited to join a transformative experience at Temescal Canyon Park with the Ritualistic Hike event.

The event offers an opportunity for adults to journey through awe-inspiring landscapes, ancient trees, and tranquil waterfalls. Led by community guides, these in-person hikes are designed as themed expeditions aimed at rekindling connections with neglected aspects of the self.

Each hike features a distinct focus, whether it involves fostering self-forgiveness, summoning courage, embracing intuition, or confronting personal truths. The aim is to assist individuals in integrating overlooked aspects of themselves into a deeper sense of wholeness through the ritualistic embrace of nature.

The practices underlying these journeys emphasize profound listening, openness, communal introspection, and insights drawn from personal experiences — ancient concepts that suggest inner illumination is more fully realized through mutual reflection on authentic journeys.

While the themes are interconnected, there is no hierarchy among them, each carrying its own significance. For those who approach the experience with curiosity and vulnerability, the hikes promise powerful opportunities for healing. To maintain the sanctity of the space, gatherings are intentionally small, limited to between two to eight attendees, allowing the transformative power of the environment to work its wonders.

For more information, go to https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=10000774903054897