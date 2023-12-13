December 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Holiday Catering Available at Greenleaf

Greenleaf presents its exclusive holiday menu through Dec. 23, now open for orders, catering to company gatherings and all holiday planning necessities. 

Whether customers seek individual a la carte items to craft the ideal spread or prefer one of the meticulously curated chef feast packages, Greenleaf promises to elevate hosts and hostesses’ entertaining experiences.

Diners can select from a range of Fall Cocktails, including enticing options like The Bourbon Guidry, Blackberry Mule, or Pomegranate Margaritas. Moreover, an assortment of featured wines, such as the Chateau Gonzollo Rosé, is available to complement and enhance the flavors of the holiday feast.

The catering business has a Venice location at 1239 Abbot Kinney Blvd. 

For those seeking assistance or placing orders, inquiries can be directed via email to catering@eatdrinkgreenleaf.com.

