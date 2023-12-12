Venice Shorts: Interview With Ghost Town Security Founder of Providing Venice With Protection Services

Bobby Luna is a Venice Local Providing Services to Both Businesses and Residents

By Nick Antonicello

With a 50% increase in demand to facilitate the removal of street encampments and RV’s in Los Angeles and here in Venice, we spoke with Ghost Town Security principals Bobby Luna and his partner Ricky Myers on their exploding business that is providing a sensitive service that many here desperately want and seek.

With a plethora of both commercial and residential customers seeking a humane, safe and respectful way to remove street encampments as well as RV’s, Yo! Venice spoke with both Bobby and Ricky on their business and how they believe they are providing a specialized service that is helping their neighbors and the entire Venice community.

Many of the top retailers along Lincoln Boulevard work with Ghost Town Security that currently has six full-time and six part-time employees that work in specific shifts. Luna, whose family has lived in Venice since the 1930’s has seen many of his security signs blossom around the community and currently is handling the removal of nearly a dozen RV’s.

Here is the interview I had with both Luna and Myers last week:

What does Ghost Town Security provide in terms of service regarding homeless encampments here in Venice?

We mediate on behalf of our clients to come up with a solution to help both the customer and the homeless individual(s). We offer residential security, both private as well as event security services.

How many encampments has Ghost Town Security cleared in Venice to date?

Twenty-five.

Does Ghost Town Security contract directly with homeowners and what is the typical cost for the services rendered?

The cost varies for each individual need as they can be different, and there are always variables that we need to assess to determine price.

Regarding RV’s, where are they shipped or sent and does Ghost Town have a contractual relationship with the City of Los Angeles?

We move the vehicles wherever the owner chooses to relocate that creates a mutually beneficial solution.

How long has Ghost been in business and what other services do they offer?

Over a year. We offer services to residential owners as well as businesses be it private or specific events.

Based on your experience, would you agree Venice has the most encampments and RV’s when compared to other neighborhoods?

I wouldn’t say the most, but they (Venice) do have a very high amount of RV’s and encampments then most neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

Why is homelessness such a problem here in Venice and Los Angeles? What suggestions do you have to correct the problem?

We believe the weather is a reason along with drug addiction/rehabilitation and some get stuck out here. Our opinion is to treat drug addiction and mental illness problems in such a way they can change their lives.

How do your customers/clients find you?

We are a referral based business.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice who covers the street encampment, RV crisis here in the neighborhood. Have an encampment/RV issue on your block or street? E-mail Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com