December 13, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Interview With Ghost Town Security Founder of Providing Venice With Protection Services

Bobby Luna is a Venice Local Providing Services to Both Businesses and Residents

By Nick Antonicello

With a 50% increase in demand to facilitate the removal of street encampments and RV’s in Los Angeles and here in Venice, we spoke with Ghost Town Security principals Bobby Luna and his partner Ricky Myers on their exploding business that is providing a sensitive service that many here desperately want and seek.

With a plethora of both commercial and residential customers seeking a humane, safe and respectful way to remove street encampments as well as RV’s, Yo! Venice spoke with both Bobby and Ricky on their business and how they believe they are providing a specialized service that is helping their neighbors and the entire Venice community.

Many of the top retailers along Lincoln Boulevard work with Ghost Town Security that currently has six full-time and six part-time employees that work in specific shifts. Luna, whose family has lived in Venice since the 1930’s has seen many of his security signs blossom around the community and currently is handling the removal of nearly a dozen RV’s.

Here is the interview I had with both Luna and Myers last week:

  • What does Ghost Town Security provide in terms of service regarding homeless encampments here in Venice?

We mediate on behalf of our clients to come up with a solution to help both the customer and the homeless individual(s). We offer residential security, both private as well as event security services.

  • How many encampments has Ghost Town Security cleared in Venice to date?

Twenty-five.

  • Does Ghost Town Security contract directly with homeowners and what is the typical cost for the services rendered?

The cost varies for each individual need as they can be different, and there are always variables that we need to assess to determine price.

  • Regarding RV’s, where are they shipped or sent and does Ghost Town have a contractual relationship with the City of Los Angeles?

We move the vehicles wherever the owner chooses to relocate that creates a mutually beneficial solution.

  • How long has Ghost been in business and what other services do they offer?

Over a year. We offer services to residential owners as well as businesses be it private or specific events.

  • Based on your experience, would you agree Venice has the most encampments and RV’s when compared to other neighborhoods?

I wouldn’t say the most, but they (Venice) do have a very high amount of RV’s and encampments then most neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

  • Why is homelessness such a problem here in Venice and Los Angeles? What suggestions do you have to correct the problem?

We believe the weather is a reason along with drug addiction/rehabilitation and some get stuck out here. Our opinion is to treat drug addiction and mental illness problems in such a way they can change their lives.

  • How do your customers/clients find you?

We are a referral based business.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice who covers the street encampment, RV crisis here in the neighborhood. Have an encampment/RV issue on your block or street? E-mail Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) The BEST Holiday Shopping at Santa Monica Place – sneak peek!

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @yovenicenews With something for...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Accused Serial Killer Wins $700K Settlement with Santa Monica

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

The Suspect Was Behind the Killing of Three Homeless Men By Zach Armstrong The City of Santa Monica made a...
News, Video

(Video) Marina del Rey Boat Parade Highlight Recap

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

Festively decorated ships converged on the Marina for the annual event. @yovenicenews The Marina del Rey Boat Parade featured a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Woman Found Dead on Boat Possibly Connected to other Marina del Rey Fatality

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

One Fatality Was a Potential Overdose By Zach Armstrong An investigation is underway after, in two potentially related incidents, a...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Renowned Architect’s “Swan Song” on Market for Under $5M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Realtor.com Describes the Four-Bedroom Home as a Crowning Achievement of Pierre Koenig (1925 to 2004) The Schwartz House, a celebrated...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Boxing Legend Selling Eight-Bedroom Palisades Mansion for Nearly $40M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

The Property Recently Reduced in Price by 9% Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard persists in his quest to sell his...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Under-Construction Mar Vista Home with Spa, Theater Lists for Nearly $7M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Rooftop Deck Presents Views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the Marina Nestled on a highly sought-after Mar Vista street,...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Rare Penthouse in Marina Arts District Goes for $1.5M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

The Unit Incorporates 100-Year-Old Reclaimed Brick An exceptional penthouse unit in the Marina Arts District showcases a distinctive opportunity for...
News, Video

(Video) Civic Auditorium Could Become Historic Property

December 8, 2023

Read more
December 8, 2023

The Santa Monica Conservancy Submitted an Application to Make it Happen @yovenicenews The Civic could become a historic landmark. #santamonica...

Photo: Venetians Marc Saltzberg (left) and Mike Newhouse (right) join in conversation with California State Senator Ben Allen (center) Tuesday evening at The Jamaica Bay Inn in Marina del Rey where the Venice Chamber hosted a membership mixer.
Hard, News

Venice Chamber of Commerce Hosts Senator Ben Allen at the Jamaica Bay Inn

December 8, 2023

Read more
December 8, 2023

Longtime Legislator Fields Questions From Membership on a Host of Issues Important to Venice By Nick Antonicello Ben Allen, now...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Main & Market RV Mess Lingers for Two Years!

December 8, 2023

Read more
December 8, 2023

While Other Vehicles Are Ticketed for Parking Violations, This Van Remains Immune From Such Consequences! By Nick Antonicello The above...
News, Video

(Video) Menorah Lighting Recap from Palisades Village

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

The annual menorah lighting at Palisades Village was a celebration. @yovenicenews The annual menorah lighting of Palisades Village was a...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Get in the Holiday Spirit at Santa Monica Place

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

With Free photos with Santa and a Giant Christmas Tree, Santa Monica Place is must visit this season! @yovenicenews With...

Photo: Sweet Maple
Dining, News

California Brunch Destination to Open on Ocean Ave

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Santa Monica Debuts the Iconic San Francisco Brunch Eatery to Southern California Food Enthusiasts Renowned California restaurateur Hoyul Steven Choi...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Milonga Tango Cafe to Host Holiday Sunday Brunch

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

As the Festive Season Approaches, Unique, Handcrafted Dance Shoe Bags Are Available. Milonga Tango Café will present the Holiday Sunday...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR