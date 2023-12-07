Milonga Tango Cafe to Host Holiday Sunday Brunch

As the Festive Season Approaches, Unique, Handcrafted Dance Shoe Bags Are Available.

Milonga Tango Café will present the Holiday Sunday Brunch Edition, featuring DJ Meow O’Neva on December 10, marking its final Milonga of the year.

“Yelizaveta, aka Meow O’Neva” will set the tunes for this special Holiday edition. As the festive season approaches, unique, handcrafted dance shoe bags are available.

The cafe is located at 2929 Washington Blvd. There is free street parking behind the Studio, Metered parking on Washington Blvd. Please read signs for restrictions. Kindly RSVP on the Event Invite. Prepay via Venmo/Zana Fong or PayPal @ZanaFong (Friends and Family). Exact cash at the door will help expedite check-in. For further information, questions, or to join the invite list for future events, please PM me on FB @ Zana Tango Fong.

For more information, go to https://allevents.in/marina%20del%20rey/milonga-tango-caf%C3%A9-~-holiday-sunday-brunch-edition-with-dj-meow-oneva/200025841009458.