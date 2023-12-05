Venice Shorts: RVs Free to Park Anywhere, Anytime!

RV “Madness” Must Be Reigned-in by LA City Officials!

By Nick Antonicello

While most people in Venice who live here and work here abide by the parking guidelines of Los Angeles, transient RV dwellers seem to get a free pass!

Here is proof of this ongoing problem on the streets of Venice.

The images here were taken on Monday, November 27th on the 1400 block at Cabrillo during street cleaning hours.

The photos were provided by a local resident who brought this to my attention today in an e-mail chain.

Ironically, two (2) visiting passenger vehicles were in fact issued citations of which one was for violating street cleaning restrictions while the other was for non-display of a front plate.

But no ticket or citation for the RV in question?

Why?

Not only is the RV free to park without consequence, there was a license plate violation as well as the vehicle ignoring the OVO signage!

Why one set of rules for the law abiding and another set of rules for those who do not reside here, work here or contribute in any meaningful way to Venice?

Do our elected officials comprehend or realize this kind of “free pass” for transient RV dwellers is just another example of selective enforcement while they abuse parking privileges and just do as they please?

When will these “third-world” conditions be finally addressed?

But more importantly, why are these people not being helped or assisted?

How many RV’s need to burn to the ground before something is done and where is this so-called “plan” by CD-11 to correct this situation in the foreseeable future?

No one benefits from this kind of situation as those charged to assist the homeless need to do their job!

For bureaucracies like LAHSA and overpaid, so-called “service providers” need to be held accountable or terminated for this lack of productivity. LA cannot function as an ATM machine for vendors who cannot provide results for those in need on the streets of Venice, inside or out.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice who covers the issue of homelessness, encampments and illegal RV parking here in the community. Have an encampment or RV issue on your street or block? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com