December 1, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Venice Shorts: From 50’s Greaser to Successful Businessman & Homeless Advocate

Local Brian Ulf Looks Back Fondly on His Part in the Robert Stigwood Blockbuster, Grease!

By Nick Antonicello

For Brian Ulf is a humble and modest man who has had tremendous success as a real estate executive as well as a homeless and recovery advocate that has him squarely battling the challenges of the streets from the front of the line.

I ran in to him tonight at a Homeless meeting of the VNC and we talked about his long commitment to the community, and the hope of solving the homeless issue here in Venice and beyond.

He is impressive and committed to this community.

His work as a former member of the Homelessness Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council is well documented, and his passion for this neighborhood is without peer.

But how many knew that in 1978 Brian was a member of the cast of the American romantic comedy GREASE, based on the Broadway musical that starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the leads as Danny and Sandy, a mega block buster hit that has been preserved by the National Library of Congress and grossed an incredible, $366.2 million dollars!

While most locals know that Venice High School was the location of Rydell High, Brian can be seen (center) in this image from this iconic musical favorite.

Today, Brian is the President & Chief Executive Officer of StrongHouse Realty Advisors, the Managing Partner of StrongHouse Development Group, LLC. and Founder & Chairman of StrongHouse, USA.

Mr. Ulf has more than 39 years of experience as a principal shareholder and top producing broker in the commercial real estate industry and has negotiated well over 6 million square feet of lease transactions within California and throughout the United States. Brian continues to participate in the acquisition, disposition, syndication and development of a wide variety of specialized asset classes, including commercial office, residential, multi-family housing, industrial conversions, collaborative & permanent supportive housing and mixed-use retail & apartment development.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Brian attended the School of Business at the University of Southern California majoring in business finance & marketing. In addition, he received a BA in Human Behavior from Ryokan College in 2012 and has completed year one of a two-year Master’s program in Spiritual Psychology at the University of Santa Monica.

Brian is also  a Certified Peer Specialist, a Reiki Practitioner and has lived a life of Recovery since April 26, 2001.

Brian currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of The Adelante Movement, and the President & Board Chair of SHARE!’s Self Help and Recovery Exchange & SHARE! Collaborative Housing.

Brian is Director on the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles Board, the LAPD Community Police Advisory Board, the UCLA Extension School Advisory Board, and the Venice Chamber of Commerce. In addition, Brian served for 11 years on the Weingart Center Association on Skid Row, the Casa de Las Amigas’ women’s recovery home in Pasadena and the Promises Alumni Advisory Board. Brian is also a member of the Jonathan Club & the California Club in Downtown Los Angeles.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident that covers the community of Venice and the people who make this neighborhood special. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

