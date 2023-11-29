November 30, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: X: Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris Highlights Venice Bakery on Small Business Saturday

Harris Is Seen Ordering and Enjoying Some of the Restaurant’s Chilaquiles

By Zach Armstrong

Vice President and former California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris highlighted the operations of a local Venice eatery to express gratitude towards the nation’s small business owners. 

Joined by her husband Doug along with Rep. Ted Lieu and administrator of the Small Business Administration Isabel Casillas Guzman, the country’s first African-American and first Asian-American vice president visited Venice Bakery & Restaurant as part of Small Business Saturday. In a half-minute video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Harris is seen ordering the restaurant’s chilaquiles and telling the owner she wanted to honor the work of the family-owned business.

“It was wonderful to visit Venice Bakery & Restaurant on Small Business Saturday as we honor the work that small business owners and employees are doing across the nation to grow our economy and support our communities.” Harris stated on X (Formerly Twitter). “When we invest in small businesses, we invest in America.”

Located at 10943 Venice Blvd., Venice Bakery & Restaurant serves homemade Mexican cuisine and other delicacies such as conchas, Salvadorian quesadillas, pan dulce, fruit juices and smoothies, chicken mIlanesa tortas, cheesecake and more. Harris thanked its owners Edith and Orlando along with their team on X.

For more information on the restaurant, go to https://venicebakeryandrestaurant.com/.

