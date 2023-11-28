November 29, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce

Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Coming This Weekend

The Event Is Set to Include Photo-Ops With Santa, Carnival Games, Free Food and Drinks and Live Performances

The 12th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Event, hosted by 881 Abbot Kinney, is scheduled for Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m. at Pacific and Windward avenues, set to feature over 100 local businesses. The iconic Venice Sign will share the spotlight this year with the debut of “Holiday Taste of Venice” and “Windward Wonderland,” creating vibrant gateways for communal engagement.

The event promises lively streets bustling with photo opportunities with Santa, carnival games at “Windward Wonderland,” and a diverse range of free food and drinks at “Holiday Taste of Venice.” The extravaganza will also host live performances by Grammy winners, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, and emerging local talents.

A highlight of the event is the lighting of the iconic Venice Sign at 8 p.m. with Los Angeles Councilmember Traci Park presiding over the ceremony, accompanied by notable Venice residents and past “Sign Lighters,” including Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy winning artists.

Attendees are encouraged to share their experiences on social media platforms, tagging @venicesign and @venicechamber and using hashtags #veniceholiday23, #venicesign, and #venicesignlighting to support the 12th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Event.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Downtown SM Eatery Closes Its Doors

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

The Watering Hole Located at 205 Broadway Has an Inactive Website @yovenicenews The eatery, located at 205 Broadway, has an...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

VENICE SHORTS: TENTS REAPPEAR ON ROSE AVENUE!

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

New tents and encampments southeast of WHOLE FOODS negate most recent cleanup.  By Nick Antonicello  The sidewalk on Rose Avenue...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Incinerated RV Found on Main Street

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

Burned out vehicles plague this exhausted neighborhood. By Nick Antonicello  The situation on the streets of Venice remains dangerous and...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

“Grandmother of the Internet” Sharla Boehm’s Home Lists for $5.45M

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

She Passed Away Earlier This Year Shortly After the Death of Her Husband By Zach Armstrong A five-bedroom, five-bathroom $5.45...
News, Video

(Video) All’antico Vinaio, the legendary Florentine sandwich shop is now open in Venice

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

Located at 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd, lines have been around the block since the restaurant officially opened on November 20th....

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renowned Architect’s Final Work Lists in Venice at Over $4M

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

Celebrated for His Contributions to Modern Architecture, He Poured His Vision and Expertise Into This Creation Before His Passing in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Home Built in 1906 on Market for $1.8M

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

While Preserving Its Original 1906 Floor-Plan, the Property Has Undergone Significant Enhancements In the heart of Venice lies a three-bedroom...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Changes to Specific Plan Could Be Extensive in Terms of Density & Traffic

November 24, 2023

Read more
November 24, 2023

Livable and Walkable Communities at the Heart of the Changes Envisioned for Venice by the la Planning Department! By Nick...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Feeding Birds at Santa Monica Pier Now Prohibited

November 24, 2023

Read more
November 24, 2023

Studies Show Bacterial Readings by the Pier Could Be Related to Pigeon Droppings The Santa Monica City Council recently passed...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: High School Student Athlete Makayla Cox Making a Difference!

November 23, 2023

Read more
November 23, 2023

Fifteen-Year Old Founder of “Clean up the Beach” Urges Individuals to “Be Nice”  To Venice!  By Nick Antonicello Being a...

Photo: Ryan Tanaka
Dining, News

Promenade Restaurant Undergoes Transformation

November 22, 2023

Read more
November 22, 2023

Its New Executive Chef Brings Over Two Decades of Culinary Expertise From Michelin-Starred Restaurants Twelve Twelve Santa Monica has unveiled...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Venice Locals Can Help Feed the Homeless this Thanksgiving

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Volunteers Can Offer Meals, Clothing, Toiletries, and Smiles to the Disadvantaged Community Locals of Venice, CA and West Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homeless Man Throws Metal Pole Onto Pacific Coast Highway

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

The Suspect Initially but Then Grabbed Another Stick and a Frying Pan On Nov. 10, the Santa Monica Police Department...
News, Video

(Video) Christmas Tree Lights Up on Promenade

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Christmas festivities are underway in downtown Santa Monica This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @yovenicenews The holidays...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Discount Grocery Store in Venice Set to Close

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Venice Locals Could Find Themselves Having a Harder Time Finding Low-Cost Options to Fill Their Kitchens By Zach Armstrong Locals...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR