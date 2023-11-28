Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Coming This Weekend

The Event Is Set to Include Photo-Ops With Santa, Carnival Games, Free Food and Drinks and Live Performances

The 12th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Event, hosted by 881 Abbot Kinney, is scheduled for Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m. at Pacific and Windward avenues, set to feature over 100 local businesses. The iconic Venice Sign will share the spotlight this year with the debut of “Holiday Taste of Venice” and “Windward Wonderland,” creating vibrant gateways for communal engagement.

The event promises lively streets bustling with photo opportunities with Santa, carnival games at “Windward Wonderland,” and a diverse range of free food and drinks at “Holiday Taste of Venice.” The extravaganza will also host live performances by Grammy winners, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, and emerging local talents.

A highlight of the event is the lighting of the iconic Venice Sign at 8 p.m. with Los Angeles Councilmember Traci Park presiding over the ceremony, accompanied by notable Venice residents and past “Sign Lighters,” including Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy winning artists.

Attendees are encouraged to share their experiences on social media platforms, tagging @venicesign and @venicechamber and using hashtags #veniceholiday23, #venicesign, and #venicesignlighting to support the 12th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Event.