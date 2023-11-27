Venice Shorts: Incinerated RV Found on Main Street

Burned out vehicles plague this exhausted neighborhood.

By Nick Antonicello

The situation on the streets of Venice remains dangerous and dire as a burnt out vehicle sits on Main Street that resembles third-world conditions in one of the more affluent communities on the entire westside!

This image was taken today, November 27th.

The RV situation here in Venice remains out-of-control as where do you see such conditions in a residential neighborhood just steps from the beach?

In a resort destination community that depends on tourist dollars and revenue?

Why are these vehicles allowed to park not just for days, but for weeks and sometimes months?

Venice continues to be a “containment zone” for the homeless and now for unrestricted and unbridled parking of these unauthorized and illegal recreational vehicles, many from out-of-state with expired tags and one wonders what their affiliation is with Venice, Los Angeles or California?

For where in America are such conditions tolerated?

LA city officials need to address this epidemic of illegal RV’s that populate Venice now in the hundreds, especially on main arteries such as Lincoln, Rose, Washington and Main.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and covers the issue of homelessness, encampments and illegal RV dwellings in the community. Have a take or tip on all things Venice? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com