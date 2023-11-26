“Grandmother of the Internet” Sharla Boehm’s Home Lists for $5.45M

She Passed Away Earlier This Year Shortly After the Death of Her Husband

By Zach Armstrong

A five-bedroom, five-bathroom $5.45 million property on Adelaide Drive once belonged to the late “grandmother of the internet” Sharla Perrine Boehm, according to Mansion Global.

The two-story property, a French Norman chateau that has been landmarked by the city of Santa Monica, includes architectural features that one would expect from a medieval castle. A pointed-top tower rises from the roof, each room includes multiple candle-holding light fixtures mounted on the wall, chains dangle lights from arched ceilings in hallways and hardwood floors lead seamlessly into the next room. Asymmetry is also a consistent design theme throughout the residence such as with slanted window frames. Amenities include a tennis court, two housekeeping suites and a two-car garage.

A computer scientist once employed as a programmer for the Rand Corporation, Boehm co-authored a paper which became widely credited as laying the foundation for what would become the internet. She passed away earlier this year shortly after the death of her husband, Barry Boehm, a University of Southern California professor and prominent theorist in the field of software engineering.

For a look at the home and more information about the listing, go to https://dppre.com/properties/518-adelaide-drive-santa-monica-ca-90402-23300107?mod=article_inline.