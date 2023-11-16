Venice Shorts: Turkey Giveaway This Sunday!

Annual Oakwood Park Festivities Begin at 9 a.m.

By Nick Antonicello

STP and DEFEND VENICE will host its annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway beginning at 9:00 AM this Sunday, November 19th at Oakwood Park, located at 767 California Avenue in the heart of Venice.

Bruno Hernandez, a longtime community activist, organizer and member of the Venice Neighborhood Council will be on hand coordinating the turkey giveaway along with other holiday items for those residents who can use a helping hand.

Sponsors of the turkey giveaway include LA Council Office 11, the Army National Guard, Venice Brand, the Office of the LA County District Attorney, H.E.L.P.E.R Foundation, OG-213, the Zavala Law Group, PK Management, Be Creative, Venice Kush, the American Cannabis Company, Venice Art Walls and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation.

For more information and details, contact Bruno Hernandez at Bruno@stpla.org

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice who loves turkey and all the sides. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com