Venice Oceanarium to Hold On-The-Beach Reading of Moby Dick

The Venice Oceanarium is set to host a unique Moby Dick reading event on Nov. 18 and 19, extending from sunrise to sundown at Venice Beach. This free family-friendly event marks a longstanding Venice tradition, coinciding with the onset of the California Gray Whale migration.

Everyone is welcome. Individuals are encouraged to bring friends or forge new connections. No prior registration is necessary. While school groups are encouraged, it is advised to contact via email in advance to schedule a reading time for individual participants or groups.

The event is scheduled starting from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm. Participants can drop in at any time during the specified hours to read, listen, join for a few chapters, or immerse themselves in a weekend-long literary experience.

The reading event will take place adjacent to the lifeguard station near the breakwater at the end of Windward. Volunteers willing to assist with event setup and breakdown are appreciated. Those interested to volunteer or find more information can email mrlithgow@gmail.com.