November 15, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Venice Oceanarium to Hold On-The-Beach Reading of Moby Dick

Participants Can Drop In at Any Time During the Specified Hours

The Venice Oceanarium is set to host a unique Moby Dick reading event on Nov. 18 and 19, extending from sunrise to sundown at Venice Beach. This free family-friendly event marks a longstanding Venice tradition, coinciding with the onset of the California Gray Whale migration.

Everyone is welcome. Individuals are encouraged to bring friends or forge new connections. No prior registration is necessary. While school groups are encouraged, it is advised to contact via email in advance to schedule a reading time for individual participants or groups.

The event is scheduled starting from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm. Participants can drop in at any time during the specified hours to read, listen, join for a few chapters, or immerse themselves in a weekend-long literary experience.

The reading event will take place adjacent to the lifeguard station near the breakwater at the end of Windward. Volunteers willing to assist with event setup and breakdown are appreciated. Those interested to volunteer or find more information can email mrlithgow@gmail.com.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Another Car Crashes into Cyclist at Same Intersection

November 14, 2023

Read more
November 14, 2023

At 19th and Idaho, a two-way stop rather than four, another cyclist has been struck by a vehicle. @yovenicenews Two...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: L.A. Approves Bridge Housing Along Main Street!

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Issuance of Local Coastal Development Permit No. 23-04 Keeps Venice a Continuing & Constant, Containment Zone! By Nick Antonicello Despite...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Neighborhood Community Plan to Be Unveiled November 14

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Land Use, Housing, Density, Open Space and Other Issues to Be Addressed by City Planners and Local Officials! By Nick...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Silver Strand Estate On Market for Over $4.6M

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Includes a Four-Stop Elevator and a Primary Bedroom With a Dual-Sided Fireplace A remodeled Italian villa in the Silver Strand...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

See Where This Venice Zip Code Ranks In America’s Priciest

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles Ranked as the Second-Priciest Metro Area in 2023 By Zach Armstrong Venice locals typically pay multiple millions...

Photo: LAFD Screenshot
News

Major Fire Shuts Down I-10 Freeway in Downtown LA – Traffic Chaos Could Ensue

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Massive Blaze Forces Closure of Key LA Freeway, Triggers Traffic Headaches At 12:22 a.m. on November 11, the Los Angeles...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

L.A. Teens Launch Nonprofit to Raise Awareness & Empathy Through Art

November 10, 2023

Read more
November 10, 2023

Its Latest Venture Is a 70-Page Collection of Around 20 Pieces of Art By Zach Armstrong He didn’t know what...
News, Video

(Video) Man Shot in Face at Venice Motel

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Two individuals’ interaction led to the suspect shooting the victim @yovenicenews Crime occurs at the Marina 7 #venice #venicebeach #losangeles...
News, Video

(Video) Ice at Santa Monica is Back Downtown!

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Santa Monica has brought back ice skating through January. This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @yovenicenews Ice...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Lutheran Church Under Siege by RVs and Abandoned Property!

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Two Years of RVs Have Area Residents up in Arms on Both Venice & Victoria By Nick Antonicello While we...
News

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces partnership with MUSIC WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, led by Mathew Knowles

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces a strategic partnership with Music World Entertainment, a globally recognized leader in the fields of sales,...

Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

L.A. Times Gives “Best Burger” Title to Palisadian Restaurant Once Again

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

The Eatery Is Celebrating the Occasion Through November With a “Best Burger” Special By Zach Armstrong A Palisadian restaurant’s signature...

Photo: CouCou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cure the Monday Blues at Coucou: New Martini Menu-Based Special Sizzles

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

Exclusive Martini Menu Featuring Espresso, Dirty, and Vesper Martinis By Dolores Quintana Venice’s trendy bistro, CouCou, offers French-inspired cuisine, aperitifs,...

Photo: Instagram: @southendvenice
Dining, News

Italian Eatery on Abbot Kinney to Close After Ten Years

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

There Was Reportedly a Dispute With Its Landlord Over the Lease Renewal Agreement. By Zach Armstrong On Sunday Nov. 26,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Ben & Jerry’s at the Beach No More

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

Local Retailer Loses Six-Year Battle With Homelessness, Rampant Crime and Drugs at the Boardwalk! By Nick Antonicello Another local business...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR