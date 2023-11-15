Date Set for Kobe Bryant Branded Venice Beach-Themed Sneaker’s Return

Initially Launched in 2013, Paying Homage to the Sandy Shores of Venice Beach

By Zach Armstrong

A date has reportedly been set for the reintroduction of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro’s “Venice Beach” color scheme, known for expansive Lunarlon cushioning and exceptional traction on the court.

According to zsneakerheadz, the shoe is expected to release on April 13th, 2024.

Following the announcement of Nike’s plans to relaunch the late Kobe Bryant’s brand on Mamba Day, observed on Aug. 24, with the release of the Kobe 8 Protro “Triple-White,” the eighth signature shoe will also make a comeback in its original colorway. The shoe is set for a price tag of $180.

Initially launched in 2013, paying homage to the sandy shores of Venice Beach located approximately 16 miles away from the former Staples Center, this distinctively titled colorway prominently features teal, red, yellow, and silver hues throughout its mesh upper. The model’s signature TPU heel counter is adorned with a turquoise shade, while the medial side showcases vibrant yellow Swoosh logos and a striking orange sock liner against a grayscale background on the heel.