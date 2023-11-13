November 13, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Major Fire Shuts Down I-10 Freeway in Downtown LA – Traffic Chaos Could Ensue

Massive Blaze Forces Closure of Key LA Freeway, Triggers Traffic Headaches

At 12:22 a.m. on November 11, the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to a major fire event in a pallet yard in the 1700 block of East 14th Street near Downtown LA. It took 26 fire companies and 164 firefighters to fight and extinguish the blaze which consumed the yard, multiple trailers, and a second pallet yard under the 10 Freeway. Firefighters also defended three commercial properties nearby. As a result, the 10 Freeway remains closed in both directions, between Alameda Street and Santa Fe Avenue until further notice. 

The 10 Freeway is completely shut down between those two streets until the damage has been accessed and any needed repairs are completed. Obviously, this constitutes a major traffic issue for most of Los Angeles, especially the Westside of LA, either in attempting to leave the Westside to access other parts of the city or the east side of the metro area or returning to the area. It is likely that the closure will have an impact on all other freeways are drivers will attempt to take advantage of alternative routes which will lead to more congestion on the I-405, I-5, I-110, 1-210, State Route 60, and 118, and U.S. Route 101, city streets, and other highways. The California Department of Transportation is involved in assessing the damage and Cal Trans District 7 will issue updates. 

Los Angeles Department of Emergency Management

Prepare to use an alternative route on your commute through Downtown LA. Leave early and plan for delays. Here are some public transit options to avoid the freeway closure. 

The following interchanges are either being diverted or are completely shut down:

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation recommends using these routes are alternatives: 

10 Freeway – Eastbound
Exit the freeway at Alameda Street and 16th Street. To detour back onto the freeway, head northbound on Alameda, eastbound on Olympic Boulevard, and re-enter the 10 East mid-block on the approach to Lemon Street. Alternatively, head northbound on Alameda, eastbound on 7th Street, and enter the 5 freeway. 

All 10 eastbound freeway on-ramps between the 110 freeway and Alameda are closed at this time.

10 Freeway – Westbound
Re-enter the 10 freeway westbound by traveling west on Washington Boulevard, north on Central Avenue, and west again on 16th Street, 

For detailed maps, detour information, and updated information, visit emergency.lacity.gov/updates

The problem is so serious that California Governor Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency in LA County Due to the I-10 freeway fire and closure on the same day. Governor Newsom surveyed the damage to I-10 alongside officials from LA Fire, California Highway Patrol (CHP), LA City Department of Transportation, California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and other local leaders and emergency responders.

Los Angeles Department of Emergency Management

In his statement, Newsom said,  “The state is mobilizing resources and taking steps to ensure any necessary repairs are completed as soon as possible to minimize the impact on those traveling in and around Los Angeles. I want to thank all of the first responders and firefighters working tirelessly to contain this fire. The state will assess damage, remove hazardous waste, and begin repairs as soon as the site can be accessed. Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

Mayor Karen Bass said, “I have directed all city departments to urgently respond to the impacts of this closure by ensuring that there is a plan for the hundreds of thousands of Angelenos who commute or live by this incident, and I am in touch with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Governor Newsom and our state partners to ensure that there are no barriers to getting this portion of the 10 Freeway up and running as fast as possible, While the repairs are being made, it is my top priority that we provide as much information as possible to ensure that our communities, our commuters, our businesses and all those who are impacted by this are well informed each step of the way.”

Office of Governor Gavin Newsom
in Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Westside Wellness

Five different ways to unwind.

October 1, 2023

Read more
October 1, 2023

Modern life is always busy and it can feel like your to-do list is never ending. When you’re not working,...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Westside Wellness

Over Half of Short-Term Rentals Advertised in LA Don’t Comply With City’s Home Sharing Ordinance

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Better Neighbors LA report highlights the inadequacies of enforcement measures for short-term rentals in Los Angeles, calling for increased regulation...
Westside Wellness

Venice Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in West Virginia

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Brandon Manyo Dixon arrest in West Virginia By Sam Catanzaro A man has been arrested for the attempted murder of...
Westside Wellness

The Current Gambling Situation in California

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

Here’s what to know about everything from online casinos to betting in the state. In the U.S., gambling is a...
Westside Wellness

Cancer Cartel Provides Financial Help To Cancer Patients

November 16, 2022

Read more
November 16, 2022 1

Cancer Cartel is helping cancer patients focus on their treatment, not the financial stress of living with a diagnosis. Learn...
Westside Wellness

100 Miles of Bus-Only Lanes Within Five Years on City Council Plans

October 17, 2022

Read more
October 17, 2022

L.A’s public transportation network is known for being slow due to traffic congestion. A new motion by L.A. City Council...
Westside Wellness

What Is the Most Effective Way to Sell a Used Car?

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

It’s no secret that selling a used car can be difficult. You have to find the right buyer, negotiate a...
Westside Wellness

How Do I Know What Types of Commercial Trucking Insurance Coverage I Need?

October 1, 2022

Read more
October 1, 2022

Running a small trucking company is expensive. You must comply with many rules set forth by the Federal Motor Carriers...
Westside Wellness

Best Ways To Show Your LA Baseball Love

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Los Angeles is a sports lover’s paradise. In every sport except for the NHL, locals have two teams to choose...
Entertainment, Westside Wellness

Inspiring Others Through Body Positivity

May 13, 2022

Read more
May 13, 2022

Navy Officer Janae Carey Teams-Up with 2022 Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles . Video brought to you by Pudu Pudu.
Westside Wellness

Best Gifts for Mother’s Day in 2022

March 31, 2022

Read more
March 31, 2022

Mothers are the first teachers children have in their lives. They simply teach us everything we need to know about...

Photo: Facebook (@lapdpacificdivision).
Westside Wellness

LAPD Operations-West Bureau Commences Community Police Academy

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Pacific Area Community Police Station hosting 11-week program Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department On March 29, 2022, Operations-West...

A suspect sought for a series of Venice arsons. Photos:LAFD.
Westside Wellness

LAFD Arson Unit Asks For Help Identifying Suspect In Venice Trash Fires

March 1, 2022

Read more
March 1, 2022

By Dolores Quintana After the multiple rubbish fires were set this weekend in Venice near Paloma Court there was a...

Photo: The American Red Cross.
News, Westside Wellness

Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency By Dolores Quintana  The American Red Cross continues...
Westside Wellness

Stunning Music Academy in Brentwood will celebrate its Grand Opening, Sunday, February 20th.

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

Introducing the second location of the highly successful Angeles Academy of Music, which has become an icon of Westwood Village.  ...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR