Venice Shorts: Lutheran Church Under Siege by RVs and Abandoned Property!

Two Years of RVs Have Area Residents up in Arms on Both Venice & Victoria

By Nick Antonicello

While we have witnessed some progress in other areas of Venice as it relates to homelessness and encampments, the situation at South Venice Boulevard remains a huge problem with preschoolers and church goers subjected to terrible conditions that have plagued the Lutheran Church facility for years!

Drug paraphernalia (see photos) is evident and obvious while the trash continues to mount on both sides of this fenced-in, church and school community (Victoria & Venice).

Sources tell Yo! Venice a cleanup took place on November 1st, but the transients and campers simply moved back with their possessions as no attempt to date has been made to move the vehicles or the outside campers.

The sidewalks and access to the grounds of the church and school cannot be utilized, and this exhausted community needs help today, not tomorrow!

Attached is a link to a recent news story on the conditions that have plagued the good people at the Lutheran facility who just want what most expect, a clean and crime free pathway that does not promote open and illegal drug use!

Here is the link: https://www.nbclosangeles.com/on-air/residents-seek-solution-to-homeless-encampments-next-to-venice-preschool/3219761/

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice who covers the issue of illegal encampments, RV dwellings and homelessness in the community. Have an encampment in your neighborhood that demands government action? Contact the author via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com.