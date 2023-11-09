November 10, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Lutheran Church Under Siege by RVs and Abandoned Property!

Two Years of RVs Have Area Residents up in Arms on Both Venice & Victoria

By Nick Antonicello

While we have witnessed some progress in other areas of Venice as it relates to homelessness and encampments, the situation at South Venice Boulevard remains a huge problem with preschoolers and church goers subjected to terrible conditions that have plagued the Lutheran Church facility for years!

Drug paraphernalia (see photos) is evident and obvious while the trash continues to mount on both sides of this fenced-in, church and school community (Victoria & Venice).

Sources tell Yo! Venice a cleanup took place on November 1st, but the transients and campers simply moved back with their possessions as no attempt to date has been made to move the vehicles or the outside campers.

The sidewalks and access to the grounds of the church and school cannot be utilized, and this exhausted community needs help today, not tomorrow!

Attached is a link to a recent news story on the conditions that have plagued the good people at the Lutheran facility who just want what most expect, a clean and crime free pathway that does not promote open and illegal drug use!

Here is the link: https://www.nbclosangeles.com/on-air/residents-seek-solution-to-homeless-encampments-next-to-venice-preschool/3219761/

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice who covers the issue of illegal encampments, RV dwellings and homelessness in the community. Have an encampment in your neighborhood that demands government action? Contact the author via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com.

News

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces partnership with MUSIC WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, led by Mathew Knowles

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces a strategic partnership with Music World Entertainment, a globally recognized leader in the fields of sales,...

Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

L.A. Times Gives “Best Burger” Title to Palisadian Restaurant Once Again

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

The Eatery Is Celebrating the Occasion Through November With a “Best Burger” Special By Zach Armstrong A Palisadian restaurant’s signature...

Photo: CouCou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cure the Monday Blues at Coucou: New Martini Menu-Based Special Sizzles

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

Exclusive Martini Menu Featuring Espresso, Dirty, and Vesper Martinis By Dolores Quintana Venice’s trendy bistro, CouCou, offers French-inspired cuisine, aperitifs,...

Photo: Instagram: @southendvenice
Dining, News

Italian Eatery on Abbot Kinney to Close After Ten Years

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

There Was Reportedly a Dispute With Its Landlord Over the Lease Renewal Agreement. By Zach Armstrong On Sunday Nov. 26,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Ben & Jerry’s at the Beach No More

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

Local Retailer Loses Six-Year Battle With Homelessness, Rampant Crime and Drugs at the Boardwalk! By Nick Antonicello Another local business...

Photo: Santa Monica College. (Global Motion dancers: Sandra Lee and Jade Lelievre)
News, upbeat

Local Dance Company to Perform Global Cultural Dance Styles

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

Dance Students Will Transport the Audience to Far-Flung Corners of the Globe The Santa Monica College Global Motion World Dance...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Flower Finally Free of Street Encampments and RVs!

November 7, 2023

Read more
November 7, 2023

Photos Taken November 3rd Show a Pristine and Clean Flower as Well as Lincoln Too! By Nick Antonicello The battle...
News, Video

(Video) Meet the 2023 Best of Santa Monica Winner – Best Jeweler

November 7, 2023

Read more
November 7, 2023

The Jewel Shop, located at 1353 3rd Street Promenade, was voted 2023’s best jeweler in Santa Monica. @yovenicenews The Jewel...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Whole Foods Gets a Facelift, Encampments & RVs Gone!

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

One of the Most Disturbing and Dangerous of Encampment Sites Has Been Cleared and Cleaned. By Nick Antonicello The WHOLE...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Encampments Grows at Sunset and Lincoln Blvd

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

Tents Along Sunset Just North of the Old Fox Theater Increase  By Nick Antonicello The frustrating dilemma behind the encampment...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Revised Policy Increases Affordable Housing Requirements in Marina del Rey

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

This Mandate Applies to New Leases or New Development Projects. By Zach Armstrong After the L.A. Board of Supervisors approved...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

European-Inspired Estate on Huntington Bluffs Lists for Nearly $25M

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

The Home Comprises an Entertainer’s Kitchen, a Wine and Billiards Room, a Library, an Elevator and 10-Vehicle Garage This European-inspired...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Nearly 5,000 Sq Ft Venice Land Lot on Market for $6.5M

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

The Property Is Adjacent to an Undeveloped Lot on Electric Avenue Located on Abbot Kinney, this $6.5 million property at...

Photo: Cleobella
Hard, News

Holiday Collection Pop-Up by Katherine Schwarzenegger Coming to Palisades Village

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

The Collection Is in Partnership With Cleobella, an Ethically Handmade Accessories Brand Committed to Sustainability Katherine Schwarzenegger and Angela O’Brien,...
News, Video

(Video) Two Immersive Domes Coming to Downtown Santa Monica

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

Haibu Media Group is bringing a film dome, arcades, and more to DTSM @yovenicenews Santa Monica is getting two immersive...

