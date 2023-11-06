November 7, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Whole Foods Gets a Facelift, Encampments & RVs Gone!

One of the Most Disturbing and Dangerous of Encampment Sites Has Been Cleared and Cleaned.

By Nick Antonicello

The WHOLE FOODS grocer, one of the busiest and most popular locales in all of Venice finally saw the Rose Avenue side of this location receive a much needed cleaning as the sidewalk that was plagued with tents is now fenced, while the area that was a virtual parking lot for stationary RV’s has been turned into a temporary access passage for shoppers and residents alike!

These image(s) were taken Friday (11/3) at around 4:00 PM and area residents and shoppers were delighted with the results.

WHOLE FOODS had become downright dangerous in recent weeks as the sidewalk here was impassable and clogged with campers, transients, open drug use and a sense the area was being taken hostage by transients.

All that for now is apparently over.

City officials have fenced the sidewalk similar to previous action taken at the Venice Public Library and converted the immediate curbed access to a clean path for all to use free of any encampment entanglements.

The question now for Venetians is can this clean-up be contained and maintained?

For this is the challenge for elected officials such as LA Mayor Karen Bass and local Councilwoman Tracy Park (CD-11).

For these kinds of public policy victories over out-of-control homeless encampments are important to winning the overall objective that street living enabled and accepted is to give up the notion real and sustaining help to actually assist the homeless is still attainable, real and possible.

By enforcing an acceptable quality-of-life status on our streets, LA city officials now must keep their promise to assure the help and assistance these individuals deserve when you consider the $1.3 billion being appropriated this year alone to administer, contain and hopefully decrease the homeless population that can be done with a plan-of-action and timeline to execute a solution moving forward.

If progress can happen in smaller municipalities such as Houston and San Antonio, why not Los Angeles and specifically Venice?

In 2022 there were roughly 600,000 homeless in the US of which 170,000 reside in California. 18 of every 10,000 individuals in the US are homeless while that number swells to 44 out of 10,000 here in California.

5% nationally are unaccompanied youth and 6% veterans.

This is the public policy challenge of our lifetime that cannot be ignored and must be corrected here in Los Angeles, and specifically here in Venice.

Congratulations are in order to both Mayor Park and Councilwoman Park for their collective action and mutual partnership to solve the problem.

Now let’s stay on track and continue to decrease the homeless count and build back the public’s confidence that the government can course correct and deliver the results on homelessness so many have sought from our elected officials.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice who covers the issue of homeless encampments here in the neighborhood. Have an encampment on your block? Contact the author online at nantoni@mindspring.com

Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Encampments Grows at Sunset and Lincoln Blvd

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

Tents Along Sunset Just North of the Old Fox Theater Increase  By Nick Antonicello The frustrating dilemma behind the encampment...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Revised Policy Increases Affordable Housing Requirements in Marina del Rey

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

This Mandate Applies to New Leases or New Development Projects. By Zach Armstrong After the L.A. Board of Supervisors approved...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

European-Inspired Estate on Huntington Bluffs Lists for Nearly $25M

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

The Home Comprises an Entertainer’s Kitchen, a Wine and Billiards Room, a Library, an Elevator and 10-Vehicle Garage This European-inspired...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Nearly 5,000 Sq Ft Venice Land Lot on Market for $6.5M

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

The Property Is Adjacent to an Undeveloped Lot on Electric Avenue Located on Abbot Kinney, this $6.5 million property at...

Photo: Cleobella
Hard, News

Holiday Collection Pop-Up by Katherine Schwarzenegger Coming to Palisades Village

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

The Collection Is in Partnership With Cleobella, an Ethically Handmade Accessories Brand Committed to Sustainability Katherine Schwarzenegger and Angela O’Brien,...
News, Video

(Video) Two Immersive Domes Coming to Downtown Santa Monica

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

Haibu Media Group is bringing a film dome, arcades, and more to DTSM @yovenicenews Santa Monica is getting two immersive...

Photo: Councilmember Traci Park
Hard, News

New Mural Underway After Long-Standing Mar Vista Encampment Cleared

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

Officials Deep Cleaned the Streets While Graffiti Was Removed for the First Time in a Decade By Zach Armstrong Mar...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Motorcyclist Loses Life in Venice Collision

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

The Motorcycle Collided With the Passenger Side of a Car A Venice motorcyclist met a tragic end in a motorcycle...

Photo: Instagram: @artstablesm
Dining, News

This is the “Social Hour” Menu Offered at Art’s Table

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

Everything From Bar Bites to $6 Beers to $10 Wines By Zach Armstrong Situated at 1002 MONTANA AVE., the festive...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: The Canal Market Offers the Quintessential Locals Experience

November 1, 2023

Read more
November 1, 2023

Venice Sourced Products, Wine Club, Coffees and In-House Florist Makes This Destination a True Gem! By Nick Antonicello The Canal...
News, Video

(Video) Trick-or-Treating Highlights from Pacific Palisades

November 1, 2023

Read more
November 1, 2023

Palisadian families haunted the streets with costumes and spooking candy-giving neighbors. @yovenicenews Trick-or-Treating Highlights from Pacific Palisades Palisadian families haunted...

Photo: Instagram: @blackinmayberry
News, upbeat

Upcoming Venice Art Exhibit Challenges Racism

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Each artist has been selected based on their artwork’s capacity to challenge preconceived notions and spark discussions. “Art Against Racism...

Photo: Concordia University Handbell Ensemble
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: “Masters in the Chapel,” 23-24 Season Begins December 3rd!

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Performed With the Highest Difficulty of Handbell Repertoire at a Virtuosic Level By Nick Antonicello The Holiday Season is practically...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Vehicle Collides with 69-Year-Old Cyclist at Santa Monica Intersection

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

A Man Claimed on X That the Victim Was His Friend and Was Taken off Life Support By Zach Armstrong...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights from DTSM’s “Día de los Muertos” Event on Promenade

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Introducing the Downtown Beat – a video series highlighting the fun and exciting things going on in the Downtown Santa...

