Nearly 5,000 Sq Ft Venice Land Lot on Market for $6.5M

The Property Is Adjacent to an Undeveloped Lot on Electric Avenue

Located on Abbot Kinney, this $6.5 million property at 1011 Abbot Kinney Blvd. offers significant foot traffic, establishing it as an exceptional site for commercial endeavors.

The 4,799 sq ft land lot affords ample space for creating an appealing, one-of-a-kind restaurant or retail establishment, with the potential to construct additional units or office spaces. Its commercial zoning and surplus land unlock substantial upside and development prospects.

This property is adjacent to an undeveloped lot at 919 Electric Ave and a 5,000 sq ft Mark Mac architectural property, creating a contiguous area of 15,394 sq ft.

It is listed by Tamra (Tami) Pardee and Kerry Ann Sullivan of Pardee Properties. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/1011-abbot-kinney-boulevard-venice-ca-90291/1434915575666543713/.

Abbot Kinney Street is renowned for its chic boutiques, acclaimed dining establishments, and lively nightlife, drawing a steady stream of locals and tourists year-round.