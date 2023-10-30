“Nexus House” in Venice Lists on Market for $9.8M

The Residence Was Conceived by Woods + Dangaran AIA and Brought to Life by Saint Aignan Builders

Nexus House, a $9.8 million residence conceived by Woods + Dangaran AIA and brought to life by Saint Aignan Builders, located at 1601 Shell Avenue and steps away from Abbot Kinney Boulevard, encompasses seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two powder rooms.

Positioned on a highly coveted corner lot, the property comprises a fully automated 3,500 sq ft smart home, accompanied by a 2,100 sq ft guest house boasting its own separate address. Both structures welcome an abundance of natural light, filtering through expansive picture windows.

The primary residence is characterized by lofty ceiling heights, sharp architectural lines, and a sunken indoor/outdoor living area that adeptly balances privacy with a captivating connection to the surrounding natural environment. The design introduces a selection of finishes that artfully juxtapose refined materials. Notable features include Louis Poulsen and Vibia lighting fixtures, meticulously crafted rift white oak cabinetry, radiant concrete flooring, European oak accents, and top-of-the-line Miele appliances. These elements work in concert to emit an ambiance of inviting sophistication and warmth.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/1601-shell-avenue-venice-ca-90291/1327634297237923057/.