Halloween Bar Crawl Coming to Santa Monica

Attendees Will Be Given Wristbands and Are Encouraged to Dress in Costumes

By Zach Armstrong

Adults can converge in Santa Monica this weekend to rediscover the joy of trick-or-treating. Only instead of candy from a stranger’s house, they can enjoy drinks from several participating bars.

The “Trick or Drink Santa Monica Halloween Bar Crawl” will take place Oct. 27-31 with participating locations: Britannia Pub (Registration), Barney’s Beanery, Cabo Cantina, Cult, Lanea, LouLou Santa Monica and Santa Monica Whaler. Attendees will be given wristbands for entry and are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes.

For more information or to grab tickets, go to https://feverup.com/m/137552.