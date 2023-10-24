Halloween Boat Parade Coming to Marina del Rey

The Parade Is Set to Include Prizes Awarded in Multiple Categories

The 2nd Annual Halloween Boat Parade, “Hola Halloween”, is coming back and will feature KTLA 5’s Kirk Hawkins.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 28th

Theme: Embrace the spirit of Halloween with spooktacular creativity. The spookier, the better. Unleash your inner goblin, pirate, or your favorite Halloween character and transform your boat into a mesmerizing sight.

Illuminate and adorn your vessel with delightful decorations, or enjoy the parade from the shore at Burton Chase Park or any vantage point along the Marina del Rey Harbor shoreline.

One can also support this family-friendly event by making a suggested donation.

The 2023 Halloween Boat Parade is set to include prizes awarded in multiple categories.

The requested entry donation is $25, with a portion of the proceeds from the event benefiting Autism Speaks and select local outreach programs.

To register your boat, get tickets or more information, go to https://halloweenboatparade.com/.