Three-Level Venice Canal Home Unveiled at $6.3M

This Residence Has Been Seven Years in the Making

Nestled along the historic Venice Canals, this three-level residence at 442 Sherman Canal has been seven years in the making. The open floor plan connects the chef’s kitchen to the spacious great room, featuring a black oak and travertine cabinetry bar, while the front yard provides an ideal setting for canal-side al fresco dining.

The master bedroom occupies its own level and offers a stunning master suite with a private balcony overlooking the picturesque canal, a generously sized walk-in closet boasting a Crema Marble island, a dressing/seating area, and an opulent makeup space. The luxurious bathroom is equipped with an oversized shower, a freestanding Travertine tub, and a private dry sauna, evoking the ambiance of a high-end hotel.

Completing the second level are a laundry room and three additional bedrooms, each accompanied by its private bathroom and walk-in closet. The top level reveals an extraordinary rooftop deck with 360-degree panoramic views and a barbecue area, perfect for entertaining and soaking in the surrounding scenery.