October 19, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Pier House Closes Its Doors

New Restaurant and Reopening Expected Soon!

By Nick Antonicello

The Venice Pier House, located at 7 Washington Blvd and an anchor restaurant at Washington Square, has closed.

A call to the restaurant found the number disconnected and sources tell Yo! Venice that a new restaurant is already in the works.

The Pier House closing is part of a reshuffling of restaurants at the beach with the re-opening of Casa-12, while the iconic C&O (Cheese & Olive) location still remains closed, but apparently the property is under a major renovation.  

Formerly The Terrace, the Pier House opened about three years at the height of the pandemic.

The Pier House was part of the same ownership group that operates The Whaler as well as Baja Cantina, two popular properties along restaurant row on Washington Boulevard.

This year Coco Beach as well as Divani both opened on Washington Blvd. as well bringing a resurgence of new venues since the end of the pandemic that had a major impact on industry nationwide.

Coco Beach replaced the iconic Islands, just across the street from Alan’s Market and Beach & Brew, formerly known as Kifune, a popular sushi venue for decades with locals.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident that covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? E-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com

