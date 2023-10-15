Four-Bedroom Abbot Kinney Property Lists for Over $10M

Josh.ai Is Equipped to Be Voice-Controlled, Capable of Managing Door and Skylight Operations

Boasting an emphasis on security, this four-bedroom property at 1346 Abbot Kinney Blvd. incorporates soundproof, reinforced steel walls, bulletproof glass, and an intelligent security system featuring 13 exterior cameras. It also offers separate controlled access to the residence and the workspace. The workspace includes an executive office, an open-concept conference area, two designated secondary offices, and an expansive lounge area.

The residence features an open-concept layout. It comprises a primary suite with a spa bath and a walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, a modern kitchen, well-lit living and dining areas, and a balcony that provides scenic views of the iconic Abbot Kinney.

Notably, Josh.ai, a home automation technology provider, is equipped to be voice-controlled, capable of managing door and skylight operations and lowering a BENQ laser projector from the ceiling.

The listing is presented by Tracy Tutor from Douglas Elliman. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1346-Abbot-Kinney-Blvd_Venice_CA_90291_M22328-36226?from=srp-list-card.