October 12, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

DineLA Is Taking Place at These Venice Restaurants

To Indulge as a Customer, Simply Go to One of the Participating Locations and Ask for the DineLA Menu

By Zach Armstrong

Through Oct. 20, DineLA’s Fall 2023 series is featuring hundreds of restaurants across Los Angeles to showcase the broad diversity of culinary quality the city has to offer. To indulge as a customer, simply go to one of the participating locations and ask for the DineLA menu. The eateries typically offer separate Lunch and Dinner menus for the occasion with prices ranging from $15 to around $65. 

These are the Venice restaurants that are taking part in the Fall 2023 DineLA series:

Charcoal Venice (425 Washington Blvd). View its DineLA Menu at : https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela/restaurant/1529

Fig Tree Venice (429 Ocean Front Walk). View its DineLA Menu at: https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela/restaurant/187751

OSPI (2025 Pacific Ave). View its DineLA Menu at: https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela/restaurant/56908

Superba Food + Bread Venice (1900 S Lincoln Ave). View its DineLA Menu at: https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela/restaurant/2841

The Butcher’s Daughter – Venice (1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd). View its DineLA Menu at: https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela/restaurant/2009

Willie Mae’s (324 Lincoln Blvd). View its DineLA Menu at: https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela/restaurant/189039

Zinqué – Venice (1440 Lincoln Blvd). View its DineLA Menu at: https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela/restaurant/2939

