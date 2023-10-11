Venice Shorts: 1967 Supply Is a Happy Place!

A Portal of Pop Culture for a Child of the 1960s & 70s

By Nick Antonicello

Being born in 1960 I was enthralled by the opening of 1967 Supply some two years ago and its mission is a living tribute to a time and place that has ironically stood the test of time.

Described as a “conscious minded” boutique, 1967 Supply in many ways is a collection of cool items from apparel, jewelry, accessories, eye wear, women’s wear and a host of great gift ideas for the home or office that will make your visit memorable and complete.

Located at 335 Washington Boulevard in the heart of Venice just steps from the beach and the historic canals, you can go back in time and select a favorite vinyl record from your youth or purchase a pair of flip-flops, or maybe a hand bag or dog leash for your favorite four-legged friend.

For 1967 Supply instantly triggers a positive reaction because their items are bright, unique and spontaneous.

Opened from 11AM to 7PM, 10:30AM to 7PM on Saturdays, stop by and checkout the array of women’s beach wear or gifts that will wow any recipient.

For cool gifts and stylish threads is what 1967 Supply is all about.

Looking for a California hook pillow or a pastel tea mug, 1967 Supply can hook you up in-store or online at www.1967Supply.com

With a super friendly staff, your browsing and shopping experience will be complete with this stroll into another time and place.

For further details, call them at (310) 301-9499.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and expert browser. A member of the Oceanfront Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council, you can contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com