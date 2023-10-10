October 10, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Official

Local Law Enforcement Reacts To Israel Attacks with Promises to Monitor Situation

Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help 

By Dolores Quintana

After the attacks in Israel this weekend, local law enforcement agencies have been quick to reassure the residents of the Westside of their awareness of the situation and that they will be watching the situation closely to see if there are any developments here in Southern California.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles and The Board of Rabbis of Southern California sponsored The Vigil For Israel on Sunday at the Stephen Wise Temple. If you would like to donate to help Israel, you can visit The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles’s donation page or The Stephen Wise Temple’s donation and information page

Chief Michel Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement via his account on the social media platform Twitter that said, “The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of the turmoil in the Middle East and lives lost. In those areas where we serve both our Jewish and Muslim communities, we will be conducting extra patrols to ensure the safety of all.

As Los Angeles has one of the largest Jewish communities in the Nation, we are closely monitoring the tragic attacks in Israel and have stepped up patrols around synagogues and surrounding neighborhoods.”

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department issued a press release via social media that said, “The Sheriff’s Department is aware of the situation in the Middle East. We would like to ensure all residents we are monitoring, remaining vigilant, and conducting extra patrol checks in our areas. We are working closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners to monitor the situation.”

The City of Beverly Hills stated via a press statement on its official website which stated, “ In response to the news this morning regarding the coordinated attack against Israel by Hamas, the City of Beverly Hills has issued a statement:

“We are appalled by this act of terrorism by Hamas against the citizens and civilian communities in Israel,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Dr. Julian Gold. “We call on President Biden and Congress to act swiftly in support of Israel. Additionally, we hope all peace-loving nations of the world and the United Nations will condemn this senseless violence. Our hearts are with the people of Israel as we stand together and support Israel defending itself and condemn this heinous act.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department has increased security and patrols around Jewish institutions in the City and continues to work closely with law enforcement partners in the region to ensure public safety.”

The Santa Monica Police Department issued a statement via Facebook that said, “The Santa Monica Police Department is aware of the violence in the Middle East and in Eastern Europe. We want to assure our residents and visitors that we are committed to keeping our community safe. While there have been no related threats to our community, we have increased patrols and engagement surrounding our faith-based institutions and community gathering areas. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us. You can reach your Neighborhood Resource Officer or Crime Prevention Coordinator by calling 310-458-8474.”

