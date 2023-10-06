(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn

Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives.
@yovenicenews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica #santamonica #california #hotelworker #strike #union #worker#fypシ ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
October 6, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Experience Vintage Venice Films Spanning the Past Century. The VHM Film Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7:00 pm...
October 6, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Just When You Thought It Was Safe on Flower, Back Come the Illegal Tentings! By Nick Antonicello Quicker than you...
October 6, 2023 Nick Antonicello
CD-11 Weighing All Options Before Taking Position on the Proposal! By Nick Antonicello The Venice Stakeholders Association (VSA) announced today...
October 5, 2023 Zach Armstrong
In July, the 77-Year-Old Musician Announced She’s Launching Her Gelato Venture By Zach Armstrong Cher’s new gelato truck, Cherlato, will...
October 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Suring Fox, located steps away from the Santa Monica Pier, has a new take on happy hour. @yovenicenews What’s Being...
October 5, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Among Menu Items Is the La Favolosa (Salame Toscana, Pecorino Cream, Artichoke Cream, Spicy Eggplant) By Zach Armstrong An authentic...
October 5, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Formerly Islands, Vcc Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony By Nick Antonicello It was all smiles and handshakes Wednesday evening as Coco...
October 4, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The gym, already with an outdoor presence in Linear Park, has a new gathering place for gym rats. @yovenicenews Look...
October 3, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Ranch Was Started in 1967 on a Family-Owned Farm By Zach Armstrong You know what October means. Spooky decorations,...
October 3, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Entrepreneur Liz Clay Has a Passion for Pets, Created a New Portal That Promotes a Venice Beach Vibe! By Nick...
October 3, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Two Months Ago, City Council Approved DTMS’ Contract for Additional Security By Zach Armstrong Concerns over homophobic comments have led...
October 2, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Department of Parks and Rec Is Seeking a Vendor for a Replacement By Zach Armstrong The Department of Recreation and...
October 2, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Residents’ Cars Have Been Spraypainted and Carved With Swastikas By Dolores Quintana There have been multiple reports of vandalism and...
October 2, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Why Don’t These Beach Bollards Prevent Vehicles From Driving on the Boardwalk? By Nick Antonicello Venice residents and stakeholders know...
October 2, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Association’s New Location Is Set to Be Ready by November By Zach Armstrong The office headquarters of professional surfing...
