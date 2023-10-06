October 6, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn

Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives.

@yovenicenews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica #santamonica #california #hotelworker #strike #union #worker#fypシ ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Heritage Museum Film Festival Coming This Weekend

October 6, 2023

October 6, 2023

Experience Vintage Venice Films Spanning the Past Century. The VHM Film Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7:00 pm...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Tents Back on Flower Avenue Like Musical Chairs

October 6, 2023

October 6, 2023

Just When You Thought It Was Safe on Flower, Back Come the Illegal Tentings! By Nick Antonicello Quicker than you...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Stakeholders Association Opposes Marina Freeway Removal, Offers Affordable Housing Proposal

October 6, 2023

October 6, 2023

CD-11 Weighing All Options Before Taking Position on the Proposal! By Nick Antonicello The Venice Stakeholders Association (VSA) announced today...

Photo: Instagram: @cherlato_gelato
Dining, News

Cher’s Gelato Truck is Coming to Santa Monica

October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023

In July, the 77-Year-Old Musician Announced She’s Launching Her Gelato Venture By Zach Armstrong Cher’s new gelato truck, Cherlato, will...
Dining, Video

(Video) What’s Being Served On Surfing Fox’s “Sunset Hour” Menu?

October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023

Suring Fox, located steps away from the Santa Monica Pier, has a new take on happy hour. @yovenicenews What’s Being...

Photo: Instagram: @allanticovinaionyc
Dining, News

Florence-Based Sandwich Shop Opens Abbot Kinney Location

October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023

Among Menu Items Is the La Favolosa (Salame Toscana, Pecorino Cream, Artichoke Cream, Spicy Eggplant) By Zach Armstrong An authentic...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Coco Beach Bar & Grill to the Neighborhood!

October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023

Formerly Islands, Vcc Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony By Nick Antonicello It was all smiles and handshakes Wednesday evening as Coco...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside DMN8 Gym’s New Main Street Location

October 4, 2023

October 4, 2023

The gym, already with an outdoor presence in Linear Park, has a new gathering place for gym rats. @yovenicenews Look...

Photo: Facebook: Lopez Ranch Pumpkin and Christmas Trees
News, upbeat

Pumpkin Patch Opening Soon at Venice Church

October 3, 2023

October 3, 2023

The Ranch Was Started in 1967 on a Family-Owned Farm By Zach Armstrong You know what October means. Spooky decorations,...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Former VNC Member Launches Pet Lifestyle Website, “Tilley and Me”

October 3, 2023

October 3, 2023

Entrepreneur Liz Clay Has a Passion for Pets, Created a New Portal That Promotes a Venice Beach Vibe! By Nick...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homophobic Comments Lead to Termination of Downtown Security Contract

October 3, 2023

October 3, 2023

Two Months Ago, City Council Approved DTMS’ Contract for Additional Security By Zach Armstrong Concerns over homophobic comments have led...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Popular Boardwalk Playground Slated for Demolition

October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023

Department of Parks and Rec Is Seeking a Vendor for a Replacement By Zach Armstrong The Department of Recreation and...

Photo: Los Angeles Sheriff's Department
News

Several Different Neighborhoods on the Westside Hit With Hate Crime Vandalism

October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023

Residents’ Cars Have Been Spraypainted and Carved With Swastikas  By Dolores Quintana There have been multiple reports of vandalism and...

Photo: Facebook
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Beach Bollards Must Be Operational and Reliable

October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023

Why Don’t These Beach Bollards Prevent Vehicles From Driving on the Boardwalk? By Nick Antonicello Venice residents and stakeholders know...

Photo: Beitler Commercial Realty
News, Real Estate

Global Surfing Association to Leave Santa Monica, Lists Main Street Office Space

October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023

The Association’s New Location Is Set to Be Ready by November By Zach Armstrong The office headquarters of professional surfing...

