October 4, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook: Lopez Ranch Pumpkin and Christmas Trees

Pumpkin Patch Opening Soon at Venice Church

The Ranch Was Started in 1967 on a Family-Owned Farm

By Zach Armstrong

You know what October means. Spooky decorations, horror movies, cinnamon, a different shade of leaves, cozy sweaters, and of course, pumpkins! This Friday, Lopez Ranch Pumpkin Patch & Christmas Trees will open in Venice to sell pumpkins and provide other seasonal fun.

Located at 1020 Victoria Ave. in the parking lot of United Methodist Church of Venice, the patch will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. In addition to pumpkin shopping, families and kids will have the chance for several photo opportunities, pumpkin decorating, sitting atop straw bales, and crawling inside a huge fiberglass pumpkin. On Oct. 21, Helpful Honda will be present handing out vouchers for free pumpkins. 

Lopez Ranch was started in 1967 on the family-owned farm of current manager Marcela Lopez’s grandparents. In the mid-1980s, the patch relocated to Third and Fairfax where it stayed until the early 2000s and subsequently relocated to several spots before settling at its current location in 2017. 

For more information, contact (323) 804-5618.

in News, upbeat
Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Former VNC Member Launches Pet Lifestyle Website, "Tilley and Me"

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

Entrepreneur Liz Clay Has a Passion for Pets, Created a New Portal That Promotes a Venice Beach Vibe! By Nick...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homophobic Comments Lead to Termination of Downtown Security Contract

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

Two Months Ago, City Council Approved DTMS' Contract for Additional Security By Zach Armstrong Concerns over homophobic comments have led...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Popular Boardwalk Playground Slated for Demolition

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Department of Parks and Rec Is Seeking a Vendor for a Replacement By Zach Armstrong The Department of Recreation and...

Photo: Los Angeles Sheriff's Department
News

Several Different Neighborhoods on the Westside Hit With Hate Crime Vandalism

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Residents' Cars Have Been Spraypainted and Carved With Swastikas  By Dolores Quintana There have been multiple reports of vandalism and...

Photo: Facebook
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Beach Bollards Must Be Operational and Reliable

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Why Don't These Beach Bollards Prevent Vehicles From Driving on the Boardwalk? By Nick Antonicello Venice residents and stakeholders know...

Photo: Beitler Commercial Realty
News, Real Estate

Global Surfing Association to Leave Santa Monica, Lists Main Street Office Space

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

The Association's New Location Is Set to Be Ready by November By Zach Armstrong The office headquarters of professional surfing...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Yellowstone Actress Selling Eco-Friendly Venice Townhome for $1.75M

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

The Eco-Friendly Property Is Situated Behind Bamboo Hedges By Zach Armstrong Emmy Award-winning Actress Jen Landon, known for her roles...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

"Zen Home" of Actress and Fitness Instructor On Market for $4.2M

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

The Home's Creator Collaborated With Adidas on Clothing Lines and Lionsgate on Yoga Videos The principles of wholesome living and...
News, Video

(Video) Interview With Downtown Activist on Being Attacked by Homeless Suspect

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

John Alle, co-founder of Santa Monica Coalition, was attacked in Palisades Park while filming. @yovenicenews John Alle was hospitalized after...

Photo: Lynn Soodik
Hard, News

$10K of Pickleball Equipment Destroyed in Memorial Park Arson

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Thanks to an Outpour of Donations and Support, Storage Bins Should Be Set Up by the End of Next Week...

Photo: YouTube: @Venice Gallerie
Hard, News

Suspected Drunk Driver Slams Into Citizen on Venice Beach Boardwalk

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

The Suspect Is Also Seen Drinking From a Modelo Beer Bottle By Zach Armstrong A potential drunk driver hit a...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Flower Recleaned, Colony Kitchen to Open Soon!

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Property Owner Praises Cd-11 for Second Clean-up at Flower By Nick Antonicello Daniel Saparzadeh, the owner of the Colony Kitchen...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Venice Bottle Shop to Hold Alcohol-Free Pop-up Bar Featuring DJs

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Including Craft Cocktails Made With Ritual Tequila, Bonbuz, and Seedlip Alcohol Alternatives Los Angeles-based promotional company Sound has joined forces...

Photo: Instagram: @si.monla
Dining, News

Panamanian Eatery Officially Opens on Venice Blvd

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

The Venture Is a Collaboration Between Chefs Known for Hatchet Hall, Menotti's Coffee Shop and Townhouse Venice By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Instagram: @womenssurffilmfestival
News, upbeat

Women's Surf Film Festival Making California Debut in Venice

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

With an Array of Storytelling From Both Artists, the Festival Spotlights Inspiring Narratives of Female Surfers. The Women's Surf Film...

