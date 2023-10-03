Pumpkin Patch Opening Soon at Venice Church

The Ranch Was Started in 1967 on a Family-Owned Farm

By Zach Armstrong

You know what October means. Spooky decorations, horror movies, cinnamon, a different shade of leaves, cozy sweaters, and of course, pumpkins! This Friday, Lopez Ranch Pumpkin Patch & Christmas Trees will open in Venice to sell pumpkins and provide other seasonal fun.

Located at 1020 Victoria Ave. in the parking lot of United Methodist Church of Venice, the patch will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. In addition to pumpkin shopping, families and kids will have the chance for several photo opportunities, pumpkin decorating, sitting atop straw bales, and crawling inside a huge fiberglass pumpkin. On Oct. 21, Helpful Honda will be present handing out vouchers for free pumpkins.

Lopez Ranch was started in 1967 on the family-owned farm of current manager Marcela Lopez’s grandparents. In the mid-1980s, the patch relocated to Third and Fairfax where it stayed until the early 2000s and subsequently relocated to several spots before settling at its current location in 2017.

For more information, contact (323) 804-5618.