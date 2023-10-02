Yellowstone Actress Selling Eco-Friendly Venice Townhome for $1.75M

The Eco-Friendly Property Is Situated Behind Bamboo Hedges

By Zach Armstrong

Emmy Award-winning Actress Jen Landon, known for her roles as Teeter in Paramount Plus’ Yellowstone and as Gwen Norbeck Munson in CBS drama As the World Turns, is putting her eco-friendly Venice compound on the market, Home and Gardens reported.

Built in 2009 and listed by Katie Crain and John Podhor at Compass, the property is situated behind bamboo hedges. The two-bed/two-bathroom townhome features bamboo floors and soaring ceilings. The upstairs primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet, an en-suite bathroom with separate soaking tub and rain shower and leads to a roof deck with 360-degree views. The guest bathroom includes a spa-like shower, tree-filled views and extra storage.

Jen was born in Malibu to her legendary father actor Michael Landon. She took on a role in the mega-hit Yellowstone as a loud, quirky, ranch hand during its third season. While attending New York University, Jen scored a role in her first television appearance on As the World Turns. Her portrayal as Gwen Norbeck Munson went on to earn her three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.