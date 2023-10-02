October 2, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Yellowstone Actress Selling Eco-Friendly Venice Townhome for $1.75M

The Eco-Friendly Property Is Situated Behind Bamboo Hedges

By Zach Armstrong

Emmy Award-winning Actress Jen Landon, known for her roles as Teeter in Paramount Plus’ Yellowstone and as Gwen Norbeck Munson in CBS drama As the World Turns, is putting her eco-friendly Venice compound on the market, Home and Gardens reported.

Built in 2009 and listed by Katie Crain and John Podhor at Compass, the property is situated behind bamboo hedges. The two-bed/two-bathroom townhome features bamboo floors and soaring ceilings. The upstairs primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet, an en-suite bathroom with separate soaking tub and rain shower and leads to a roof deck with 360-degree views. The guest bathroom includes a spa-like shower, tree-filled views and extra storage.

Jen was born in Malibu to her legendary father actor Michael Landon. She took on a role in the mega-hit Yellowstone as a loud, quirky, ranch hand during its third season. While attending New York University, Jen scored a role in her first television appearance on As the World Turns. Her portrayal as Gwen Norbeck Munson went on to earn her three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

“Zen Home” of Actress and Fitness Instructor On Market for $4.2M

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

The Home’s Creator Collaborated With Adidas on Clothing Lines and Lionsgate on Yoga Videos The principles of wholesome living and...
News, Video

(Video) Interview With Downtown Activist on Being Attacked by Homeless Suspect

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

John Alle, co-founder of Santa Monica Coalition, was attacked in Palisades Park while filming. @yovenicenews John Alle was hospitalized after...

Photo: Lynn Soodik
Hard, News

$10K of Pickleball Equipment Destroyed in Memorial Park Arson

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Thanks to an Outpour of Donations and Support, Storage Bins Should Be Set Up by the End of Next Week...

Photo: YouTube: @Venice Gallerie
Hard, News

Suspected Drunk Driver Slams Into Citizen on Venice Beach Boardwalk

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

The Suspect Is Also Seen Drinking From a Modelo Beer Bottle By Zach Armstrong A potential drunk driver hit a...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Flower Recleaned, Colony Kitchen to Open Soon!

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Property Owner Praises Cd-11 for Second Clean-up at Flower By Nick Antonicello Daniel Saparzadeh, the owner of the Colony Kitchen...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Venice Bottle Shop to Hold Alcohol-Free Pop-up Bar Featuring DJs

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Including Craft Cocktails Made With Ritual Tequila, Bonbuz, and Seedlip Alcohol Alternatives Los Angeles-based promotional company Sound has joined forces...

Photo: Instagram: @si.monla
Dining, News

Panamanian Eatery Officially Opens on Venice Blvd

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

The Venture Is a Collaboration Between Chefs Known for Hatchet Hall, Menotti’s Coffee Shop and Townhouse Venice By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Instagram: @womenssurffilmfestival
News, upbeat

Women’s Surf Film Festival Making California Debut in Venice

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

With an Array of Storytelling From Both Artists, the Festival Spotlights Inspiring Narratives of Female Surfers. The Women’s Surf Film...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

Free “Masters of Dance” Workshops and Classes Open by SMC

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

It Features a Lineup of Master Classes and Educational Workshops Led by Accomplished Dance Professionals The Santa Monica College Dance...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Locals Raise Funds for Mexican-American Monument Honoring Traqueros

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

Remembering & Preserving a History Somewhat Forgotten  By Nicholas Antonicello Remembering and honoring a history that in some cases has...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Hotel Workers Go On Strike in Santa Monica Amid Negotiation Standstill

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

The Union Is Urging Hotels to Instantly Increase Hourly Wages By Zach Armstrong Santa Monica hotel workers at Fairmont Miramar,...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Venice Stakeholders Association in Support of Anti-Camping Legislation

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

VSA Files “Friend of the Court” Brief With SCOTUS!  By Nick Antonicello The Venice Stakeholder’s Association led by its President...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: RV’s Occupy North Venice Blvd – Urination and Defecation Obvious!

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

“Motorhome Madness” Has Residents Seeking Help From la City Officials By Nick Antonicello The mobile motorhome dilemma plaguing the northside...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

120-Year-Old Property on Market for $3.9M

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

A Classic Covered Porch Leads Into a Reception Room Featuring a Stone Fireplace Two adjacent lots, featuring a restored Craftsman...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marina Peninsula Home on Market For $3.5M

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

Brazilian Walnut Floors Exude Sophistication This five bedroom property at 5106 Pacific Ave is on the market for $3.5 million....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR