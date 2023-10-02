Popular Boardwalk Playground Slated for Demolition

Department of Parks and Rec Is Seeking a Vendor for a Replacement

By Zach Armstrong

The Department of Recreation and Parks will remove what it describes as “aging” playground equipment at Venice Beach to “mitigate potential hazards and ensure the well-being of children.” a spokesperson said in an email.

The decision is in reference to the playground located along the Venice Beach Boardwalk at 1 Windward Ave near a Police Substation, labeled as the “Windward Plaza Children’s Playground”. It is situated among popular boardwalk destinations such as Muscle Beach, Venice Beach Skatepark and the famous Venice sign.

“We are excited to begin the construction process of creating a vibrant and safe new playground with amazing features for the community to enjoy.” said LA Parks and Rec Public Information Director Rose Watson. “Once a vendor has been selected, we will be sharing a timeline for the project’s development.”

The department did not provide additional information on how exactly the playground was deteriorating.