Suspected Drunk Driver Slams Into Citizen on Venice Beach Boardwalk

By Zach Armstrong

A potential drunk driver hit a victim on the Venice Beach Boardwalk near the basketball courts on Monday before the suspect was taken into custody.

Around 10 a.m., officers received a radio call about a vehicle on the boardwalk. Multiple citizens told the suspect, identified as Israel DeAvila, that he couldn’t drive there. One citizen confronting DeAvila was thrown into his windshield upon being struck by the driver and was treated on scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A YouTube video posted by @Venice Gallerie captured the scene. In the video, a gray Hyundai Elantra is seen driving along the boardwalk as DeAvila is drinking from a Modelo beer bottle. DeAvila, who is wearing sunglasses and a black hat, is also shown telling the cameraman . The car continues driving to the basketball courts where officers arrive. For several minutes, officers attempted to pull DeAvila from his sedan before arresting him.

According to the Los Angeles Times, DeAvila was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and is being held at Men’s Central Jail on $120,000 bail.