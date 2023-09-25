September 25, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Koning Eizenberg Architecture

40-Unit Mixed-Use Project Proposed for 26th Street Intersection

A Smaller Two-Story Structure Featuring Five Residences Is Also Proposed

Plans for a mixed-use development set to grace the corner of 26th Street and Wilshire Boulevard were unveiled for the Santa Monica Architectural Review Board, Urbanize LA reported.

The proposal, a brainchild of Mark Leevan Investment Co., is planned for 2600 Wilshire Boulevard which currently houses a New Balance store. The envisioned development encompasses a new four-story building featuring 40 apartments situated above 12,293 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, along with parking capacity for 101 vehicles. In addition, a smaller two-story structure featuring five residences is proposed for construction in the current parking lot situated across an alleyway at the property’s rear. The exterior is planned to incorporate a steel frame, complemented by composite wood infill panels on the upper floors and board-formed concrete panels on the lower levels, Urbanize reported.

Leevan has committed to allocate five of the new studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments as affordable housing for very low-income tenants.

