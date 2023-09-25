September 25, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

120-Year-Old Property on Market for $3.9M

A Classic Covered Porch Leads Into a Reception Room Featuring a Stone Fireplace

Two adjacent lots, featuring a restored Craftsman residence and an adjoining lot featuring two charming 1-bedroom cottages, are being offered for $3.9 million as a single package.

At 2203 Marian Place, you’ll discover a sprawling four-bedroom home that has been cared for for nearly 120 years. The expansive interiors showcase exquisite original details, including gleaming hardwood floors. Oversized windows and landscaping infuse the home with an abundance of natural light and outdoor views.

A classic covered porch welcomes you into a spacious reception room featuring a stone fireplace and coffered ceilings. The oversized living and dining rooms are adorned with bay windows and intricate wedding-cake plaster details. The kitchen is a chef’s delight, equipped with upscale stainless-steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The cozy family room and sunroom offer a seamless connection to the tranquil park-like grounds surrounding the residence.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/2203-Marian-Pl_Venice_CA_90291_M19111-47348?from=srp-list-card.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marina Peninsula Home on Market For $3.5M

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

Brazilian Walnut Floors Exude Sophistication This five bedroom property at 5106 Pacific Ave is on the market for $3.5 million....

Photo: Koning Eizenberg Architecture
News, Real Estate

40-Unit Mixed-Use Project Proposed for 26th Street Intersection

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

A Smaller Two-Story Structure Featuring Five Residences Is Also Proposed Plans for a mixed-use development set to grace the corner...

Photo: Waymo
Hard, News

Free Autonomous Car Rides Coming to Santa Monica and Venice

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

In Addition to Vacant Driver’s Seats, Waymo Is Also Free of Emissions By Zach Armstrong Free and fully autonomous car...
Hard, News

Another Local Retailer Surrounding Palisades Village Closes Its Doors

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

Simultaneously, a Series of Luxurious International Clothing Brands Have Set up Shop in the Outlet Mall By Zach Armstrong Within...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Council Rejects Creation of Citizen Task Force on Homeless Shelter

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

The Task Force Would Recommend the to Use Vacant Parcels for Interim Homeless Shelter By Nick Antonicello Retired attorney and...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

141-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Venice Rejected by Council

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

The Initiative Is Strongly Supported by Venice Housing Corporation and Received Previous City Council Support  By Nick Antonicello The September...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Illegal Encampments Expand to Commonwealth Avenue

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

Commonwealth Now Victim to Additional Homeless Individuals East of Lincoln  By Nick Antonicello Another day, another illegal encampment comes to...

Photo: Instagram: @pasjoli.sm
Dining, News

L.A. Times Declares Santa Monica Restaurant as Having “Best Grilled Cheese in the Universe”

September 21, 2023

Read more
September 21, 2023

Included Is Crispy Gruyère Cheese, “Like a Nutty, Sharp Cracker” By Zach Armstrong The “croque Matthieu”, featured on the bar...

Photo: Pizzana
Dining, News

Award-Winning Pizza Concept to Open Marina del Rey Location

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

New York Times Praised the Dining Concept as the “Most Successful Combination of Chewy and Crisp Crust.” By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Charcoal, A Great Neighborhood Venue

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

Thriving Happy Hour of Bites, Wine, Cocktails and Beer!  By Nick Antonicello Located at the corner of Clune and Washington...

Photo: Lisa Ezell
News, upbeat

New Mural Honors Legends of Venice’s Skateboarding Community

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

The Mural Is a First-Time Collaboration of Local Muralists By Zach Armstrong In the Brooks Ct. alley behind Swartz Glass,...

Photo: Stanley Clarke and BroadStage
News, upbeat

Grammy-Winning Jazz Icon to Perform at Santa Monica Performing Arts Center, Mentor SMC Students

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

Clarke’s Impressive Body of Work Includes 70 Film and Television Scores, Leading To Three Emmy Nominations and a BMI Award...

Photo: Sonia Romero, Sacred Heart, 2013, silkscreen, 8 colors, 33 x 46 in., courtesy of the artist
News, upbeat

LMU Gallery to Reopen With Retrospective Exhibit of Influential L.A. Artist

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

The Exhibition Honors Her Contributions to Addressing Social, Cultural, and Political Issues Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery will reopen...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Exclusive Interview With Homeless Reformer Mary Theroux

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

A Bold, Blunt and Realistic Assessment of Why Homelessness From a Policy Perspective Is Dysfunctional and Out-Of-Control With Mary Theroux!...
News, Video

(Video) Seniors on Walkers Using Bike Lane to Avoid Homeless Encampments

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

Elderly who reside at a Venice daycare center are resorting to the bike lane on their daily walk to avoid...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR