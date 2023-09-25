120-Year-Old Property on Market for $3.9M

A Classic Covered Porch Leads Into a Reception Room Featuring a Stone Fireplace

Two adjacent lots, featuring a restored Craftsman residence and an adjoining lot featuring two charming 1-bedroom cottages, are being offered for $3.9 million as a single package.

At 2203 Marian Place, you’ll discover a sprawling four-bedroom home that has been cared for for nearly 120 years. The expansive interiors showcase exquisite original details, including gleaming hardwood floors. Oversized windows and landscaping infuse the home with an abundance of natural light and outdoor views.

A classic covered porch welcomes you into a spacious reception room featuring a stone fireplace and coffered ceilings. The oversized living and dining rooms are adorned with bay windows and intricate wedding-cake plaster details. The kitchen is a chef’s delight, equipped with upscale stainless-steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The cozy family room and sunroom offer a seamless connection to the tranquil park-like grounds surrounding the residence.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/2203-Marian-Pl_Venice_CA_90291_M19111-47348?from=srp-list-card.